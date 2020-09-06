Influential restaurateur Randall Goldman dies at age 53

Randall Goldman, the hospitality professional who helped change the way that Charleston-area diners thought about upper King Street and the way that the nation at-large thought about Charleston, died on Friday night in San Antonio. He was 53.
The cause of death was not immediately available, but Goldman on July 7 posted to Facebook that he was entering his sixth month of remission from cancer.
Goldman was the co-founder and longtime CEO of Patrick Properties Hospitality Group, an event venue company that operates several of the city’s most sought-after wedding venues. He moved to Texas in 2018 after 21 years at the helm of the firm to work with a collection of boutique hotels.
Prior to Goldman’s departure from Charleston, he resigned from PPHG following a company investigation that revealed “unacceptable managerial conduct” toward employees. As allegations swirled, Goldman was also ousted from the board of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, a group he previously led as its chair.
Goldman did not publicly address the incident, but his attorney at the time told The Post and Courier that a separate investigation “did not reveal any violation of any law prohibiting sexual harassment in the workplace.”
In addition to his philanthropic work with the festival, Goldman between 2010 and 2018 served on The James Beard Foundation’s national advisory board; chaired the College of Charleston’s Hospitality & Tourism Management Executive Committee and presided over the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association.
Born in Texas, Goldman attended high school in Houston, where he ran track alongside Olympic great Carl Lewis. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduation, and while enlisted developed an interest in cooking.
“My personality is one that likes to please, and meals were the one thing that everyone looked forward to,” he later told Inspirery, an online magazine.
He enrolled at Johnson and Wales University, studying on its Charleston campus before taking a job with the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a culinary instructor.
Patrick Properties Hospitality Group grew from The American Theater to encompass another four historic venues, including the King Street building, which for many years housed the restaurant Fish. Under Goldman’s leadership, the company received multiple awards for restoration.
When asked why he shunned shortcuts throughout the development process, Goldman often gave a version of the same answer, core to his philosophy of hospitality: “People want experiences with purpose and meaning.”
Goldman is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and a son.