The town was still sleeping one morning near the end of May when Rocky Magwood and his crew took the boat out for the first time this season. Magwood, a 43-year-old fourth-generation shrimper, is used to early mornings and long days on the water. He has been doing this since he was 16.
Still, nothing about it gets old.
“It’s like being a kid in eighth or ninth grade and you’re about to go on summer break,” Magwood said. “It’s that same kind of feeling. You can’t hardly sleep because you know you’re about to go do something fun.”
Magwood loves every part of being captain of the Geechie Boys shrimp boat.
“It’s a beautiful place to be,” he said. “Even a bad day of shrimping is better than being in an office somewhere.”
When he returns to the dock on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant to unload hundreds of pounds of shrimp, Magwood enjoys seeing the customers, both familiar and new faces, walking up the gravel path to buy a pound or two. His shrimp is also sold to restaurants such as Page’s Okra Grill, Dog and Duck and Art’s Bar and Grill.
One regular, Glenn McElhenney, weekly buys a few hundred pounds of shrimp to deliver to area restaurants and friends.
“We have some of the best shrimp in the world,” McElhenney, of Mount Pleasant, said. “It’s the best when you’re frying them for dinner and they were just swimming in the water six hours ago.”
While friends of the crew sipped beers, one patron from out of town asked a question they had all heard before: "What's the best way to cook this?"
Magwood, for one, said he couldn’t pick a favorite way.
“It’s kind of like a Forrest Gump thing,” Magwood, who eats shrimp at least twice a week, said. “I could never get tired of it. You can really do anything with it.”
In the spirit of shrimping season, we asked five Charleston chefs to come up dishes not typically associated with shrimp, but would work well with shrimp right off the boat.
They reimagined dishes iconic in states such as Michigan, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, which happens to be places from which many people are moving to Charleston. The chefs then talked through why they thought the recipes could benefit from a Lowcountry twist and, in broad strokes, how they’d prepare the dishes with shrimp.
Along with Geechie Seafood, the chefs recommended buying shrimp from places such as Abundant Seafood, Crosby’s or Tarvin Seafood.
Shrimp pot pie
Matthew Paul has already brought one of his favorite meals from home to Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails. The executive chef introduced shrimp and corn chowder, a twist on the chicken and corn chowder recipe he grew up eating in Lancaster, Penn.
“It’s a play on what my grandmother used to make,” he said. “It’s something that’s really from my neck of the woods, but with shrimp.”
Since he has already exercised the muscle, Paul said reimagining other dishes came easily, including shrimp versions of a ham loaf and scrapple.
Another idea won over, though.
Paul, who moved here in 2001, said he has long wanted to put a Pennsylvania Dutch style pot pie on one of his Charleston menus to prove how “good that dish really is.”
“It’s very different from what people think of as a pot pie down South,” he said. “If I brought my grandmother the chicken pot pie from here, she would laugh.”
Paul champions the crustless version of one of his favorite comfort foods, which is served in the form of a stew or soup and often with crackers.
“It’s not cooked in a pie shell; it’s not a pie at all,” he said. “It’s made with white, peeled potatoes that are almost at a mash state and handmade little pasta squares. And carrots and peas and corn."
Instead of stewed chicken, Paul would use shrimp, which he usually buys from Lowcountry Shellfish.
“It would give it a chance to celebrate the shrimp," he said. "Everything would have that flavor because the broth would be with the skins."
At Ms. Rose's, shrimp and grits are a staple and peel-and-eat shrimp is often on the happy hour menu when in season.
"It's great to have purveyors that are pulling this stuff right off the water," he said. "In this area, it’s something to be celebrated. We should be using every last piece of all the shrimp we can get and do that in as many forms as we can.”
Perhaps, at Ms. Rose's, that may soon include a shrimp pot pie. By the way, if you're now craving it, Fleet Landing serves a traditional pot pie with shrimp as a special on Thursdays.
Pennsylvania's famous sandwich
Jim Stein was inspired by the open-face Turkey Devonshire sandwich, which is a classic in Pittsburgh. Stein, a chef previously of McCrady’s Tavern who is now consulting at area restaurants, first ate the popular sandwich while attending culinary school in his hometown.
The open-faced style sandwich, which is similar to a hot brown, is made with smoked bacon, turkey, tomatoes and cheesy mornay sauce. Stein pitched the idea of using shrimp instead of turkey.
“I always thought it would be a great brunch dish,” he said. “It would be a nice hangover food for a Saturday or Sunday morning. It’s got sort of a similar profile to eggs Benedict.”
He'd use toasted brioche points and, in between the bread, he’d have “really smokey, crisp bacon” and slices of heirloom tomatoes and cheese and grilled shrimp to add richness.
“You could make it more Southern by making it with pimento cheese,” he said. “That would make it extremely Southern."
Shrimp rolls
Lobster rolls are commonly requested at events catered by Italo and Leila Marino, of Ember and Ashes.
“Every time, we're like, ‘We could get lobster,’” Leila Marino said. “But we have shrimp right here.”
The decision to introduce shrimp rolls wasn’t solely up to proximity of the product.
“Very honestly, we looked at the price of lobster and said, ‘This is crazy,’” she said. “And we thought, ‘What can we do to substitute that?’”
The couple, who met at culinary school in New York, often serve shrimp rolls — their twist on Maine or Connecticut (where Italo Marino is from) lobster rolls — at events as hors d'oeuvres.
Leila Marino acknowledges it's not a brand new idea. Such shrimp sandwiches are found at restaurants such as Leon’s Oyster Shop downtown and Lowlife Bar near Folly Beach.
“People like lobster," she said. "But they’re more excited and surprised by this, because it's shrimp. And that's such a Lowcountry thing.”
Here’s how the Marinos make them:
“We peel the shrimp, devein them, poach them and season them in something simple like Old Bay,” Leila Marino said. “You can use them as wholes or halves and add some mayonnaise, celery and lemon zest and we like to add shallots or red onions for a little bit more bite.”
For the Connecticut roll, Schardt says, “You would do the same thing with the shrimp, but just add butter.”
For the bread, she suggests toasting a hot dog bun from Brown’s Court.
A pescatarian Hoppin' John
It’s only been a few weeks since the long-awaited butcher/burger shop Herd Provisions opened on Grove Street, so seafood hasn’t been top of mind for chef Aaron Swersky.
It’s not tough, though, for Swersky, a former fishmonger with Abundant Seafood and cook at FIG, to start thinking about it again. When the native of Knoxville, Tenn., moved here, he was “blown away” by the quality of shrimp here.
“It’s definitely an inspiring product to work with,” he said. “You can get as creative as you want.”
Drawing on a favorite from his upbringing, Swersky said he'd like to make a pescatarian Hoppin’ John, using seasoned peeled shrimp in place of bacon.
“Back home, we would always do it with black-eyed peas and rice," he said. "We’d eat way more than on New Year’s Day.”
Here's how he would prepare it:
“I’d probably do a light saltwater brine on the shrimp, let them sit in that for an hour or two. I would put them on a wire rack and smoke them at 200 or 225 degrees for six to eight minutes.”
He then would cut the shrimp into smaller pieces to mix in with the rice uniformly. And he wouldn’t toss the flavorful shrimp heads, saying, “I learned early on, if you’re dealing with excellent product to use all of it."
“I'd use the heads to make a stock to cook the rice the beans in. If I was keeping it pescatarian, I’d just cook the beans and add carrots, onions, celery and do a hard char on the onions for a smokey flavor," he said. "I’d fold all that stuff together and toss it in a bowl with fresh herbs.”
Swersky said he soon plans to serve some seafood options at Herd Provisions, such as a shrimp burger.
A Lowcountry fish fry
When Bob Cook first tasted Lowcountry shrimp after moving here 12 years ago, he thought, “This stuff is so weird.”
The native of Flint, Mich., was used to eating gulf shrimp, which he says, “is kind of rubbery, but not in a bad way.”
Eventually, the Edmund’s Oast chef "went from liking to loving" the taste of shrimp found in the Charleston area.
Since then, Cook has consistently served shrimp dishes wherever he has worked. Edmund’s Oast’s menu currently includes a poached shrimp and scallop salad.
“I live in Mount Pleasant and I see the shrimp boats,” he said. “Part of your soul can tell the shrimp is from here. You can taste the area in the flavor.”
Still, coming up with a way to use the shrimp in a Michigan-esque dish proved challenging.
“I thought it was going to be way easier,” Cook said. “Everything I was sort of thinking sounded so gross.”
He even texted his mother and sister to brainstorm, before landing on a more experiential application of the premise.
“Where I’m from is very Catholic, so tons of people go to fish fries on Fridays,” he said. “Whether you have people over or go out to eat, we’re all about fried fish. Replacing that with fried shrimp would be my personal thing that sounds good.”
Cook said he’s partial to using a flour over cornmeal for batter, which he says, "is very Yankee of me."
“You could do other vegetables that are molded to the Lowcountry and still have the experience of a fish fry,” he said. “Once I got thinking about it, I thought, ‘I want to do that at my house.’”