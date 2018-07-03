Two things are true about Charleston diners: They tend to stay home on Tuesday nights, and they’re crazy about fried chicken.
As it turns out, the second thing is truer than the first, which is why Tuesday night fried chicken specials are becoming a fixture of the city’s culinary calendar. Restaurants around town have experimented with other menu items priced to move customers into their dining rooms, but cheap burgers and half-priced bottles of wine don’t have a fraction of a golden-brown drumstick’s drawing power.
Currently, only Lewis Barbecue, Virginia’s on King and Spero have a Tuesday chicken dinner package on their regular schedules, but owners of those restaurants say the promotion has been so successful that it’s easy to imagine the practice taking wing.
“The original plan was we’d only run it for six weeks or something like that,” Rob Laudicina, co-owner of Spero, says. “It was popular, and then week five it slowed down, and week six, we didn’t sell any. So we stopped. Then the next week, we got 12 calls, and we were like, ‘we better bring this back.’”
Interestingly, while Charleston chefs didn’t invent the fried chicken-and-sides lure, its association with Tuesday is somewhat unique to the area. At restaurants from Richmond, Va., to Los Angeles, Sunday night is fried chicken night. The timing makes sense, since putting a platter of fried chicken on the Sunday dinner table is a hallowed American tradition. (And, less grandly, Sunday nights are slow, too.)
But serving family-style fried chicken meals on Tuesday pays tribute to what counts as a milestone in the short history of modern Charleston dining: The Glass Onion for eight years served fried chicken on Tuesdays, quietly halting the practice in 2017.
The Glass Onion's breaking point
The Glass Onion’s Chris Stewart wants to get this straight from the start: He was never in favor of the fried chicken scheme.
“But whatever,” he says now. “Back then, I had two partners, and it was a three-person vote, and I got voted out.”
Stewart’s concerns were procedural. The Glass Onion’s kitchen wasn’t designed to efficiently disgorge 60 chickens fried in a cast-iron skillet. “Had we thought about it, we would have put in a good pressure cooker,” Stewart says.
A pressure cooker doesn’t just shorten the time required to transform chicken pieces from dangerously raw to deliciously done: It forces salt and other applied seasonings to penetrate the bird. As Stewart explains, “You don’t need the whole brining process, and you don’t have to bread it hours before” to keep the breading from falling off.
Without the right equipment, Stewart got in the habit of brining Keegan-Filion chickens from Walterboro on Fridays, butchering them on Mondays, and dipping them in Hickory Hill buttermilk and breading on Tuesdays. Frying was performed on a stovetop that was also the only source of burners for everything else on the menu. “It takes 30 minutes to fry a piece of chicken,” Stewart says sadly, sounding more tired as he recounts the process.
Because of the time and cost involved, The Glass Onion required customers to call ahead if they planned to order fried chicken.
“It seems we pissed more people off than we made happy,” Stewart says. “People would come in and be like, ‘what do you mean, I need a reservation?’”
Still, Stewart says, “I’m glad we did it.” He concedes the chicken was good: He prepares The Glass Onion’s quail the very same way.
Worth the drive
“We were concerned about stepping on Chris Stewart’s toes,” Laudicina says of Spero’s Tuesday fried chicken launch on Feb. 2, 2016. “But we decided we were far enough away that we wouldn’t make him mad.” (The three-year-old Spero is located on Meeting Street, just north of the Septima Clark overpass; The Glass Onion opened 10 years ago in West Ashley.)
Initially, Laudicina and parter RJ Moody weren’t sold on fried chicken. “It was a pretty heated discussion,” Laudicina says. “But we were looking for a way to increase business, and fried chicken is something that everybody loves.”
Over at Lewis Barbecue, owner John Lewis reached the same conclusion. He’d retired Tex-Mex Tuesdays after opening Juan Luis, which serves his Tex-Mex interpretations on a full-time basis. But he still wanted his special to have a distinctly Texan imprint, so he concocted a barbecue version of fried chicken.
“We brine it, then we cold-smoke it for about two hours, then it goes back in the fridge so smoke can travel throughout it for the next day,” Lewis says. After the chicken is fried, it’s finished with barbecue rub.
Lewis introduced the deal in late March, and has sold out of three cases of chicken every Tuesday since.
“It’s a pretty good deal, though,” he says. “It’s food for four people for $36. You can’t beat that.”
According to Lewis, people start lining up at 5 p.m. for eight pieces of chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and two more sides off the standard menu. (A half-chicken version sells for $19.) At Spero, $35 buys 10 pieces of chicken, biscuits and sides including mac-and-cheese, now “on its third or fourth iteration,” Laudicina says. “We keep improving that.”
Spero hasn’t messed with the fried chicken since perfecting it for Tuesdays, though. Its flavor comes from mustard, curry and poultry seasoning. Laudicina describes it as “different, but still familiar.”
He might add the adjective “magnetic.”
“We’ve had people drive down from Asheville to get it,” he says. “I was like, ‘are you sure?’”
They were. Because for fried chicken lovers, if it’s Tuesday, it must be Charleston.