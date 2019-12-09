If Charleston wants more global food, it has to up its BYOB game. Wine pros show us how.

If there’s any such thing as a standard drinks order for two people at a strip mall sushi bar, it probably doesn’t consist of a pair of 2011 white Burgundies, a 2008 Dom Perignon and another Champagne from Georges Remy. But those were the four bottles that sat atop a Kanpai table shared by Mount Pleasant residents Edward Westbrook and David Conway on a recent Sunday night.

Kanpai owner Sean Park created his monthly omakase club, in part, so he could show off complex dishes that are hard to execute correctly when the dining room’s filled with people clamoring for California rolls on the quick. As a number of his loyal fans instantly recognized, though, the meals also provide an opportunity for them to open interesting bottles they’ve bought.

“This is the time,” Park said at the start of the club’s first meeting, motioning toward the portion of the pushed-together tables where Westbrook and Conway were seated. “You have a Dom Perignon, bring it!”

Customers at Kanpai don’t have to wait for a special event to bring wine to dinner. Like many bootstrapped entrepreneurs, Park runs his restaurant as a BYOB, or bring-your-own-bottle.

Owners of BYOB restaurants don’t have to pay for a liquor license, or an attorney to work on obtaining one. The arrangement also saves Park the hassle of figuring out what guests want to drink, laying out cash to buy all of those bottles and then finding somewhere to put them, since much of his venue’s limited storage space is already occupied by bags of white rice, soy sauce jugs and takeout containers.

Conway’s in the habit of paying steep corkage fees to carry his wine into restaurants with lists of their own, but he’s as keen as Park on the BYOB-only model. While he’s not opposed to sidestepping the markups that characterize restaurant wine lists, what he likes best is how the format encourages fun and experimentation (although he admits he’s prone to pack Champagne.)

Yet, despite so many factors in BYOB’s favor, it’s practiced only sporadically in the Charleston area, where diners put a great deal of stock in drinks lists.

A few years ago, that phenomenon didn’t require any explanation: Small BYOB restaurants are almost always located outside of the city’s center, since it’s nearly impossible to cover downtown rent without selling booze. Even if local diners could find retail wine worth pouring, they had to reckon with the dangers of piling into a car with it.

Then along came the rideshare industry to safeguard drinking away from home. Around the same time, downtown Charleston gained a set of new wine shops, including Edmund’s Oast Exchange, Graft Wine Shop and Monarch Wine Merchants, which freed drinkers from relying on restaurant sommeliers to expand their wine horizons. Also, concurrently, the local appetite for global cuisines increased significantly.

In short, Charleston area diners now have the means and motivation to more fully support the immigrant-owned restaurants that scholars say are disproportionately likely to operate as BYOBs. So what’s stopping them?

Breaking down barriers

Usually when a question of that nature involves liquor, the answer comes down to the law. And it is true that some states have legal codes at odds with a robust BYOB culture. South Carolina, surprisingly, is not one of them.

According to S.C. Department of Revenue spokeswoman Bonnie Swingle, restaurants here can choose to apply for one of two alcohol licenses. In Charleston County, 626 restaurants pay $1,900 biennially for a liquor-by-the-drink license. Approximately 300 more facilities are licensed to pour beer and wine exclusively, which costs $900 every other year.

By the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s tally, that leaves close to 1,500 Charleston County food retailers without any kind of alcohol permit.

Among them are facilities to which the average consumer wouldn’t dream of bringing a six-pack, such as bakeries and seafood markets. The category also encompasses school cafeterias, convenience stores and fast-food chains. For those establishments, it’s not necessarily relevant that “SCDOR does not administer or regulate permits or licenses for customers to take beer and wine into a restaurant,” as Swingle explains it.

By contrast, that facet of state law is consequential for independent restaurateurs, including those who have decided not to invest in a permit. It means nobody but them can tell patrons not to bring beer or wine to dinner.

In order to minimize liability and maximize profit, restaurant owners may still choose to ban the practice outright or charge exorbitant corkage fees. Then again, they might instead try to entice prospective customers with decent stemware and decanters. There’s no predictable pattern to BYOB policies.

D. Christopher Taylor, a professor at the Conrad Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston, suspects those inconsistencies keep drinkers from getting comfortable with BYOB.

“We found people are self-conscious about it,” says Taylor, who in 2014 co-authored “Put a Cork in it: Attitudes Toward Corkage Fees in BYOB Situation Restaurants,” identified as the first academic or industry study of corkage. “Unless you’re a highly involved wine consumer who understands everything that goes on, you want to see something on the website that says it’s OK. You want to see a written policy.”

As an example of the idiosyncrasies that Taylor has encountered as a wine-toting diner, he cites a Houston restaurant that allows BYOB, except during Ramadan (despite the general prohibition on alcohol in Islam.)

“I’m like, that doesn’t make any sense,” he says. “You’re still open.”

Overall, the level of BYOB savvy is very high in Houston, which Taylor credits with enhancing both the city’s food and wine scenes. In Houston, he says, it’s not uncommon for foreign-born restaurateurs without alcohol permits to design wine-friendly dishes in hopes of luring collectors and other big spenders.

“It runs the gamut from Indian and Pakistani to Thai and Vietnamese,” he says. “But it tends to be smaller mom-and-pop restaurants putting out amazing food. You walk in on a Tuesday night and every wine industry professional is there with a bottle of wine.”

BYOB is such an essential amenity in Houston that there are restaurants that fold the acronym into their names, such as Lucio’s BYOB, where the corkage fee is the same price as the soup du jour.

Spin the bottle

When an employee of Istanbul Shish Kabob Buffet in North Charleston noticed that every person in a group that claimed a booth near the back door had arrived with at least one bottle of wine, he asked whether one of them was celebrating a birthday.

In fact, the six wine professionals were there at The Post and Courier’s request. In order to give readers an idea of what a BYOB outing might entail, they each consented to come to dinner with a bottle of wine suitable for drinking alongside hummus dappled with homemade hot sauce, coarse baba ganoush, grilled lamb, olive oil-rich Jerusalem salad and shish tawouk with Istanbul Shish Kabob’s signature garlic sauce.

That last item was perhaps the one which most troubled the experts as they contemplated their picks.

“Terry Thiese is very specific about none of his wines going well with garlic,” sighed Marie Stitt of Grassroots Wine, which distributes Austrian and German wines, as well as grower Champagnes, selected by the legendary importer.

FIG general manager Morgan Calcote nodded along firmly, saying, “If I hadn’t been to Zahav, I wouldn’t know where to start with these flavors.” (At Michael Solomonov’s award-winning Philadelphia restaurant, the by-the-glass list leans toward South Africa and the Galilee.)

“I tried to think of another culture that uses garlic and lemon,” Erika Selheim, Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s wine director, explained by way of introduction to a white wine from Gaia on Santorini.

“And you were like, 'Who knows how to deal with that? The Greeks!' ” responded Sarah O’Kelley of Edmund’s Oast Exchange.

Nayda Friere of Renzo zeroed in on a Listan Negro from the Canary Islands because it was “really smoky and mineral driven, but had structure and depth” to lend gravitas to an array of sauces and salads.

Kirsten Bhattacharyya of Graft Wine Shop, who visited Istanbul Shish Kebab in advance to determine pairing parameters, also considered a Listan Negro: In the end, she was taken with how well stuffed grape leaves meshed with a Casa Scarpa Barbera d'Asti she contributed.

Selheim also brought a 2007 Chateau Musar from Lebanon, which she wanted to decant. Employees supplied a plastic soda pitcher, which did the trick. By that point, the pros had already dodged an errant sparkling wine cork and found reasons to praise the restaurant’s stemless glasses, designed to hold Turkish tea. They were having a blast.

“It would be such a fun date to go by a wine shop and then go to a restaurant to open a bottle,” Selheim said. “Because the food is cheap, but the wine is going to be epic.”

Calcotte described once walking into a store and asking for “some pizza wine and a bag” to take to a modest pizzeria.

“It was so memorable,” she said. “It was perfect.”

Fine wines tend to be served around Charleston in special occasion settings, but those circumstances are completely removed from wine’s production. Where wine is made, it’s typically poured for workers sharing simple, traditional food.

That was precisely the scene at Istanbul Shish Kebab. And should BYOB ever become customary in the Charleston area, it’s a scene bound to unfold more frequently, which is an obvious plus for the people around the table. But when local diners discover restaurants featuring food from other countries aren't merely sources of affordable lunches and takeout suppers, the benefits extend beyond the dining room.

In the Lowcountry, at least, culinary diversity might well spring from around the spot where a Antonio Lopes Ribeiro Vinho Tinto (red wine from Portugal) and musakhan (sumac chicken from Palestine) meet.