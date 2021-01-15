Hyman's Seafood offering free meal to Charleston area health care workers

Hyman's Seafood on Meeting Street will offer free meals to Lowcountry health care workers on Wednesday.

Similar to the restaurant's once-a-year offering for Charleston-area teachers, the gesture is made to show appreciation for the profession that has dealt with a taxing year.

Eli Hyman said he was inspired by a TV program he saw about how many health care workers have died after risking their lives daily during the pandemic. Forbes reports there have been more than 287,000 COVID-19 cases among health care workers, with 953 deaths, as of Dec. 22.

"Literally, they’re putting their lives on the line to save our lives," said Hyman. "It's a very noble thing they’re doing and I'm not sure it’s quite being recognized by general public."

The restaurant's way of acknowledging this sacrifice is with free shrimp on Wednesday. Health care workers who show a valid work ID will be served Hyman's shrimp and grits, shrimp dinner or Carolina Delight dish for free in one of the five dining rooms blocked off for the occasion.

Hyman said the socially distanced tables in those rooms will allow for around 120 workers. The remaining dining room will be open to regular guests throughout the day.

In addition to receiving one of the restaurant's three signature meal options, health care workers can also bring in a quarter to exchange for an frosé adult slushie beverage. Hyman can't offer the alcoholic drinks for free legally, hence the 25-cent charge.

He said if there is too much of a line or wait, he'll consider extending the promotion to a second day. He also suggests arriving early before the 5 p.m. rush. Hyman's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

"I want to feed as many people as I can, but also don't want there to be a long line," Hyman said. "I don't want this to be a one step forward, two steps back situation."

Hyman, whose grandmother was an educator, has offered the free meal deal for Teacher Appreciation Day for the last four years. This is the first time a free meal is being extended to health care workers.