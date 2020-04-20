Huguenot torte recipe

Huguenot Torte
French Huguenot Church
Ingredients
4 eggs
3 cups sugar
8 tablespoons flour
5 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups chopped, tart baking apples
2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts
2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions
Preheat oven to 2325 degrees. Beat whole eggs with electric mixer or with rotary beater until very frothy and lemon-colored. Add other ingredients in above order. Pour into two well-buttered baking pans about 8 by 12 inches. Bake about 45 minutes or until crusty and brown. To serve, scoop up with pancake turner (keeping crusty part on top), pile on large plate and cover with whipped cream and a sprinkling of the chopped nuts, or make 16 individual servings. (Form Charleston Receipts, 1950)