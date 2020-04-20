You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Huguenot torte recipe

Huguenot torte

One of the dessert offerings during the Old St. Andrew's Parish Church Tea Room is Huguenot Torte. The 62nd annual Tea Room and Gift Shop will be held through March 28th. (Brad Nettles/Staff) 3/18/15

Huguenot Torte

French Huguenot Church

Ingredients

4 eggs

3 cups sugar

8 tablespoons flour

5 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped, tart baking apples

2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Preheat oven to 2325 degrees. Beat whole eggs with electric mixer or with rotary beater until very frothy and lemon-colored. Add other ingredients in above order. Pour into two well-buttered baking pans about 8 by 12 inches. Bake about 45 minutes or until crusty and brown. To serve, scoop up with pancake turner (keeping crusty part on top), pile on large plate and cover with whipped cream and a sprinkling of the chopped nuts, or make 16 individual servings. (Form Charleston Receipts, 1950)

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News