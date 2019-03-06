Avid eaters who dare to dawdle when Charleston Wine + Food Festival releases its event schedule, drink enthusiasts who have to work on weekdays and couples who can’t swing a triple-digit entertainment expense are shut out of the vast majority of festival programs, which this year number 128.
But more than 8,000 people will get a taste of the culinary razzmatazz in store for Charleston at the Culinary Village, the sampling fair that sprawls over Marion Square. (While the festival gets underway Wednesday night, the Village’s three-day run doesn’t start until Friday: At press time, Saturday and Sunday entrance tickets had long ago sold out.)
Longtime festival goers will grumble that the Village is no longer the deal it once was: The ticket price has gone up 145 percent since 2010. By contrast, the rate of inflation over the same period is approximately 15 percent.
Festival organizers will counter that the experience is priced appropriately, considering the work they’ve done to cut down on lines, create more opportunities for interaction with chefs and keep Villagers hydrated.
The two camps can find common ground, though: Customers and organizers alike want to make sure Culinary Village ticket-buyers feel like they got their $135 worth of food, drink and fun. (After all, that works out to $27 an hour, which is about the same price as a Pilates class, golf lesson or pedicure.)
To that end, a few suggestions for making the most of your Culinary Village experience:
Eat first
It’s counter-intuitive to show up sated at an event promising five hours of endless food. But once you figure waiting time and portion sizes into your calculations, five hours might well equal a crepe sliver, bite-sized taco and grilled quail thigh. Deliciousness alone can’t compensate for calories, so consider arriving in a non-ravenous state.
Just beyond the edges of Marion Square, affordable local choices include black beans-and-rice at Cuban Gypsy Pantry ($6.25), half a naked pizza at the newly revised Monza ($6), mandu with fried sweet potatoes at Mama Kim’s ($5.25) and a three-pack of Rabbi Cookies at King Street Cookies — so named because the rabbi who supervises the bakery’s kosher certification took a shine to the cookie’s mint M&M’s ($5.43)
Once you’ve eaten, you’re likely to feel calmer about standing in line. And if you’re inclined to drink back part of what you spent on a Village ticket, you’ll be in far better condition to do so with food in your belly.
Dress smartly
If you want to know exactly what to wear for a Culinary Village session, check the weather forecast. And then disregard it.
The Charleston Wine + Food Festival is notorious for having unpredictable weather, so veterans know to prepare for the Village like it’s an Outward Bound trip: Wear shoes you’re willing to sacrifice to Marion Square muck and layer up for changing temperatures.
Remember too that even if you’re capable of keeping your wine glass upright, your fellow Villagers may not be equally skilled: When selecting an outfit, think about whether a streak of syrah across its front would constitute an improvement or devastating end to the day.
Finally, wearing liquor around one’s neck is a habit best left to St. Bernards. Leave the wine yoke at home.
Go easy on dietary restrictions, if possible
Of the 17 chef stations scattered throughout the Village, only two are devoted exclusively to meat or seafood: Other stations feature potatoes, pancakes, grits and rice, so vegetarians and vegans should have a wealth of choices.
But keep in mind that snacks are being prepared in massive quantities, which isn’t compatible with the on-the-fly substitutions to which Charleston restaurant-goers have become accustomed. If you have specific requirements, prepare accordingly.
Meet 'TODAY' stars
Part of the reason that the price of festival attendance has shot up is bigger expenditures, such as the money spent to bring NBC’s "Today" show to the event. Charleston Wine + Food hasn’t revealed its share of the bill, citing contractual restrictions, but Explore Charleston and Discover South Carolina each chipped in about $140,000.
"Today" won’t have a dedicated broadcasting booth on the square, so you can safely stash your “I love Al Roker” sign with your wine yoke, but its stars will be making scheduled appearances on the demo stage. If you do indeed love Al, you can catch him on the Main Stage at 1 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
Also, word is members of the "Today" crew genuinely enjoy Charleston, so you might have a shot at seeing them in the wild. There’s no telling where Kathie Lee Gifford might go — local blogger Christian Senger has documented various celebrity sightings at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, 5Church and Sticky Fingers — but New York media types tend to gravitate toward FIG and the Leon’s/Little Jack’s Tavern/Melfi’s triangle on Upper King Street.
Bring a credit card (namely one issued by Chase)
To buy sea salt and oyster knives in the artisan market section of the Village, of course, but also to gain access to a VIP area sponsored by the company. According to festival spokeswoman Alyssa Maute Smith, cardholders can drink their fill of bloody Marys and kombucha in the two-story tent.
Stake out a spot
Looking through pictures from previous festivals isn’t a highly scientific way of plotting a Culinary Village plan, but it certainly appears as though folks who kick back smile more than those who throng the wine pouring stations and beer bars. The Festival every year tries to clear out more space for relaxing, and it’s wise to take advantage of those hammocks and sitting cubes. Instead of aiming to try everything on offer, ask other Villagers what they’ve enjoyed, gather a few provisions and settle in.
Read up
To find out which chefs will be cooking and signing books on your Village day, head to charlestonwineandfood.com/village_events. It’s more fun to watch chefs work when you’re familiar with their resumes. At the very least, Sunday ticket-holders might want to page through Virginia Willis’ recent cookbook, “Secrets of the Southern Table,” before she takes the Main Stage at 1 p.m. with the reliably riotous Elizabeth Heiskell.
Other appearances worth seeking out include Paul Verica of Charlotte's The Stanley on Saturday from 3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.; Greg Collier, also of Charlotte, on Friday from 12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m.; North Carolina pitmaster Sam Jones on Sunday from 1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.; and David Posey of Elske in Chicago on Saturday from 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. All four are scheduled for The Patio.
Be crafty
In 2018, personalizing tote bags was possibly a more popular Village activity than swigging spirits. This year, the crafting station is back with bags, luggage tags and cutting boards. If you have your heart set on a Village souvenir, head to the “Travel.Eat.Repeat” area right away, or line up while everyone else is watching Al Roker.
Drink water
In abundance, but not through a straw: The festival has banned them this year.
And don't forget to say hello!
I'm Culinary Village-bound too: You'll find me in the book tent from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, signing copies of my book, Yelp Help. Come show me your personalized cutting board!