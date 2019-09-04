Despite the evacuation order, many Charleston residents have opted to stick around as Dorian bears down on the Lowcountry. Accordingly, many bars & restaurants on the peninsula stayed open Tuesday night to quench the collective thirst with extended hurricane happy hours, drink discounts, and even a specialty cocktail named the “Premature Evacuation.”

On Wednesday, a handful of establishments have proclaimed their intention to stay open as long as possible, until such time that they have to close for safety’s sake. Edmund’s Oast restaurant at 1081 Morrison Drive is among them. When it opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it’ll be offering a particularly appealing Dorian deal.

“First house beer free for anyone that wants one,” owner Scott Schor told the Post & Courier via text message. Edmund’s Oast will also be serving drinks and limited snacks. On Facebook, head bartender Jayce McConnell touted dealer's choice cocktails, wings, fries and burgers.

“We never ever ask anyone to work that doesn’t want to/feel comfortable/safe,” continued Schor, which is why it’ll be “[j]ust managers working” and he can make “no promises about good service.” But it's bar service only, and given the restaurant’s credentials include a James Beard nomination and strong praise from Post and Courier chief critic Hanna Raskin… how bad could it be, really?

But back to that free starter beer. What does one have to do for this gratis brew, anyway? Simply show up with “a good attitude,” said Schor.

“Maybe no one will come tonight,” he continued. “But if someone does pull on the door handle, it’s gonna open and we’re gonna show them a good time.” Assuming you’ve got a sunny disposition, of course.