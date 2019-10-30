At 3, she was using a butter knife to cut fruit and lunch meat. A year later, she was taught to use the peeler. By 8, she was making her own eggs on the stove.

Aimee Jones’ eldest daughter is now 11, and a savvy veteran of the kitchen. No surprise, given that her mother worked at many Charleston restaurants before becoming chef and food services manager at Carolina Park Academy in Mount Pleasant. Jones’ two children are on their way to becoming as comfortable in the kitchen as their mom, who’s a big believer in getting kids involved in cooking at an early age.

“I think it helps build up their confidence and their independence,” Jones says. “They say, ‘Look, I can do this, I can make and feed myself something yummy.’ Especially when they can share it with their parents, it definitely helps them build confidence in themselves.”

The holidays place an emphasis on food, whether it’s the turkey at the center of the table or festive cookies covered in red and green sprinkles. It also marks an ideal time to get kids involved in the kitchen, and to instill a comfort level with cooking that can create a life-long habit of making meals at home.

“This is the age where everything we teach them gets stuck in their heads,” says Nico Romo, chef and owner of Nico Oysters + Seafood in Mount Pleasant. “If something goes wrong with the heat on the stove, they know they can handle it. They can turn it off. And they’re using their hands to create things. They can already draw and do all those things, so why can’t they hold and chop a vegetable? You show them, and watch them. It’s a lot of fun.”

That can be especially true during the holidays, when working with children in the kitchen can create a cheery bonding experience. While it’s always important to keep safety in mind, teaching kids to cook not only helps make them more independent and confident, it also builds better eaters.

Starting early

Romo’s three children — daughters who are 5 and 6, and a 3-year-old son — have been in and around the kitchen from the beginning. While the parents cooked, the little ones pretended to do the same at their play kitchen. His two eldest were eventually taught how to use knives, mix dough for the pasta maker and understand that the burner on the stove can be dangerous.

“The most fun is making all the pasta. When we make mac and cheese, they love to watch it come out of the pasta maker,” says Romo. “It keeps them engaged, gets them more involved. When they eat their whole plate, they’re so proud. It keeps them way more interested in food when they’re helping and cooking, that’s for sure.”

Romo’s daughters began cutting and peeling at around 3, starting on soft foods.

Jones advocates starting kids with a butter knife, which carries a much lower risk of injuring the user.

“I always teach the claw method, where you grab the food with a claw, your fingertips back behind your knuckles,” she says. “You teach them to hold the food so when they’re using something sharper, their fingers aren’t out there where they can get hurt.”

In her cooking class at Carolina Park Academy, she teaches kids as young as 4 the correct way to hold a vegetable when peeling it. That’s about the same age she first exposes students to a small cooktop on which the kids will make scrambled eggs — always with Jones’ hands over theirs, to make sure they’re maneuvering around the hot elements safely.

“I would say the biggest thing is don’t underestimate the kids,” Jones says. “A lot of parents tend to define in their heads what their kids will like or not like, and they will surprise you again and again. Even me, and I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Cheyenne Richards, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Nutrition Rites in West Ashley, says children ages 3 to 5 typically learn best with hands-on kitchen tasks that involve tearing, mashing and washing. By the time they’re 5 to 7, motor skills have improved to the point where they can use utensils. By their teens, they should be able to help in almost any phase of food preparation.

But beyond those guidelines, there are other ways to get kids involved in the kitchen. Baking, so popular during the holidays, allows kids the chance to perform safe tasks like mixing, and treats like cookies can be as fun to make as they are to eat. Jones recommends letting kids measure, which builds hand-eye coordination and exposes kids to the numbers on the measuring cup.

When Richards’ eldest son turned 2, she moved his plates, bowls and cups into a low drawer that he could access so he could get them out himself at mealtime. And children as young as 2 or 3 can help set the table or be assigned small tasks like getting napkins for the whole family.

“A lot of nutrition is about environment, and removing barriers to good nutrition,” Richards says. “If they’re going to build a lifetime habit of getting in the kitchen and cooking home-cooked meals, they need to be able to participate. And if I’m constantly doing part of the job, they’re not getting the full experience.”

Cook it, love it

Romo’s eldest daughter used to hate mushrooms, until her father started using them to teach her how to chop.

“Now she loves mushrooms,” Romo says.

There are so many benefits to getting kids in the kitchen, from instilling self-confidence to teaching skills that can last a lifetime. But the biggest may be that kids who help prepare food tend to be less picky about eating it.

“The more hands-on the kids are with the food, the more likely they are to enjoy the food,” Jones says. “Definitely the more they can make decisions on what they’re eating, even if it’s like picking their toppings on pizza night, or at a salad bar — let them get in there and pick what they want and get their hands in it. The more they do that, the more it makes them less picky about what they actually eat.”

Making a child a less picky eater, Richards says, begins with the whole family eating the same thing at the same time. But having kids help in the kitchen can facilitate that effort, given that kids are more likely to eat food they’ve had a hand in preparing.

“If they cook with you, and they make the dish, they’ll want to eat it,” says Romo, whose eldest daughter’s favorite dish is French lentils and sausage. “They’re like, ‘I cooked this. It’s so yummy.’ But that’s the thing with kids. One day they tell you they don’t like broccoli, the next they say, ‘That’s the best broccoli I’ve ever had.’ They really don’t know at that age what they like and what they don’t like. So I think you’ve got to keep trying, and part of that is getting them involved — getting them to cook it, and getting them to love it.” LCP