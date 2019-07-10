The opening of Herd Provisions, a new restaurant and butcher shop in Charleston, has been a long time coming.
Owner Alec Bradford bought the building at 106 Grove Street several years ago with plans to sell farm-to-table dishes and fresh meats.
Bradford first launched Herd Provisions in 2017 as a food truck. Its signature burgers, fries and Brussels sprouts dressed with black garlic shoyu have been carried over from the mobile version to the full-service restaurant.
Though chef and butcher Aaron Swersky highlights meat in many of Herd Provision's dishes, the menu also includes some vegetarian options, like a rotisserie cauliflower and a veggie burger.
The lunch menu offers starters like poutine and summer squash soup with sandwiches and fries to follow. For dinner, appetizers like beef carpaccio are featured along with entrees like steak, porchetta and chicken pot pie. Diners can pair their meals with craft cocktails, wine and local draft beers.
During happy hour, which is offered every day the dining room is open, diners can get a Herd Burger, a grass-fed beef patty topped with pickle, lettuce, white cheddar, caramelized onions and a signature sauce, with a beer for $10.
Herd Provisions is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit herdprovisions.com or call 843-628-1554.