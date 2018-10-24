"This colorful dish is a party favorite and universally loved by Filipinos," Yasmin Newman w…

If You Go

The Boodle Fight, a.k.a. Kamayan Feast, must be pre-ordered and requires a minimum of six people at $24.95 per person.

It is available only after 3 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling (843) 824-8887.

Mei Thai is located at 7685 Northwoods Blvd. North Charleston.