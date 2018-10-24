Cinelle Barnes and Nika Williams, two young mothers, both natives of Manila, Philippines, live within one block of each other in West Ashley, but they didn’t know that in 2014.
At the time, Barnes was craving a connection to the Philippines. She and her husband had been in Charleston for nearly three years after moving south from New York City, where she'd relocated from Manila to attend college.
“New York City wasn’t a culture shock,” she says. “I have 52 aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings in New York. Moving down South was really hard. Coming here there was a void.”
She was feeling depressed, particularly as she wrote a painful memoir about her childhood in Manila, and was anxious to meet some fellow ex-pats.
Then one day while walking through the neighborhood, her husband noticed a woman driving a car with a Philippines flag on it and said they ought to try to find her. Barnes kept an eye out for the car and began looking for the house where this mystery woman lived.
“I stalked her for weeks,” says Barnes. And then one day, as Barnes was riding her bike past a white cottage, the car with the flag pulled into the driveway. “I remember she had her baby in the car and was starting to unload groceries,” says Barnes. “And I just sort of jumped at her.”
Williams, unruffled by the abrupt meeting, welcomed Barnes into her home and the two became fast friends. “I told my husband that being in her house was like being in the Philippines,” says Barnes. “She has all this original art and collectibles.”
The two bonded over their shared heritage, their young daughters and their favorite foods. Four years later, and the women are close friends, helping each other introduce their daughters to Filipino customs.
"I think what does it mean to be a mother apart from my culture,” says Barnes. “I wanted to make sure we weren’t so away from it.”
An epic feast where everyone gets to eat with their hands
The women recently got their husbands and daughters together for a Kamayan feast at Mei Thai restaurant in North Charleston. Barnes discovered this Filipino specialty being done locally through a reader of her memoir. Since "Monsoon Mansion" was published last May, she has forged deep connections with the local Filipino community, which is based primarily in Goose Creek.
Another friend, Berna Williams (no relation to Nika), a first-generation Filipino-American from Virginia, brought along her 2-year-old son and her husband, Chad. She met Nika through kite-boarding and through her, she met Barnes.
Kamayan literally means to eat with your hands. It’s also called a Boodle Fight, since it originated in the military, says Barnes, where soldiers and officers ate side-by-side in their uniforms, jockeying to get their fill.
At Mei Thai, the Kamayan feast is a relatively new offering. Restaurant owner Lyn Jones, also a Manila native, worked there for 15 years as a waitress before purchasing the restaurant last January. She quickly added a full Filipino menu to the Thai and Vietnamese offerings and says she is very happy people are eating her Filipino food.
As the families arrive, the staff lays out bright green banana leaves on tables that have been arranged down the center of the restaurant. Nobody is allowed to sit until all the food is ready.
A small army of women prepare the table, laying out a trough of white rice in the middle of the leaves followed by a steady stream of items: Grilled and skewered squid, hard-boiled eggs, barbecued pork skewers, eggplant, fried milkfish, strawberries, apple slices, fried shrimp, mussels on the half-shell, okra pods, cucumber and carrot salad, shrimp paste, chile sauce and a vinegar with scallions and peppercorns for dipping. They also order enough lumpia for everyone at the table to get at least two.
The feast is ready, and a server instructs Barnes to make everyone wash their hands before being seated and to start with the soup. In a large tureen at the head of the table is enough sinigang soup to serve everyone at the table and then some.
“You start with soup because it’s so hot in the Philippines,” she says, “And the soup makes you sweat and then the air blows and cools you.”
After an hour, the 10 diners have barely made a dent, but it's time for dessert, and Chad Williams is very excited for the halo-halo to arrive.
“It means mix-mix,” he says. “And it’s basically a trashcan of a dessert.”
Large goblets arrive filled with shaved ice and sweet condensed milk. Purple ice cream, made from ube, a purple yam native to the Philippines, sits on top. At the bottom of the goblet swim treats like sweet red beans, squishy tapioca balls, red jelly candies, and chunks of banana and pineapple.
Williams loves halo-halo so much she heads straight to her favorite dessert shop for it when she lands in Manila. The one she always gets has ube and flan, an unusual addition.
“Man, it’s like striking gold when you get halo-halo and it has flan in it,” says Chad Williams, who seems happy enough with his flan-less halo-halo at Mei Thai.
Time to plan the next snack
As the feast wraps up, the women begin planning their next get-together: A merienda, an afternoon treat, at Nika Williams' house.
Merienda is a custom brought to the Philippines by Spanish colonizers. The word literally translates as “snack,” and usually features sweets and is served in the late afternoon, before dinner.
Berna Williams and her family are unable to make it for the Sunday afternoon gathering, but the Barnes family shows up with empanadas that Cinelle has made. The dish, a ground beef mixture of raisins, olives, tomato paste, garlic, onions and potatoes, speaks to the Spanish influence.
There is also puto, a rice flour cake that looks like a miniature cupcake without the frosting, and a stack of kutsinta, sticky brown rice cakes that are the texture of the inside of a jellybean, soft and gelatinous.
Williams presents a platter of diamond-shaped cassava cakes, made with grated cassava, vanilla, sugar, eggs, condensed milk and gouda cheese. Cheese shows up in a lot of unlikely places, says Williams.
She also serves saba bananas, native to the Philippines, wrapped in rice paper and fried. “You will see this served with cheese or with ice cream,” says Williams. It’s hard to tell if her knack for hospitality comes from her culture or her training as a server at Charleston Grill.
Talk soon turns to the Kamayan feast planned for the Charleston Wine + Food Festival with guest chefs Leah Cohen (Top Chef) and Orchid Paulmeier, a former S.C. chef ambassador who helms Hilton Head's barbecue restaurant One Hot Mama.
The $185 price tag for the food festival feast elicits a few snarky comments. "Will they have people fanning the flies off of you like they do in the Philippines?" asks Williams.
But they both admit they'd love to attend. Barnes loves Cohen, the chef who first pitched the idea to CWFF Executive Director Gillian Zettler. Cohen says she has many memories of enjoying Kamayan feasts with her family in the Philippines and thought Charleston would be a perfect setting for one.
Zettler says the fact that pork and rice are essential ingredients to both the Philippines and the Lowcountry made it a good marriage for the festival.
A pig will be provided for the barbecue by Holy City Hogs and roasted on site. The biggest difference between Carolina barbecue and Filipino barbecue is, "They baste the pig in coconut oil in the Philippines and it's delicious," says Williams.
Whether Williams and Barnes attend or not, both are excited to see so much of an interest in their country's food that a food festival would feature it at an event.