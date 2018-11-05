Getting to the polls on Election Day is being made easy this year with CARTA offering free rides all day, and ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft both offering big discounts.
Once you vote, be sure to get your "I Voted" sticker because you'll be able to score discounts at various bars and restaurants in the area.
Homegrown Hospitality, the group behind TBonz, Liberty Tap Room and Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe, will be offering 20 percent off when patrons dine in.
Basic Kitchen, which is picking up the tab for its employees to Uber to the polls on Tuesday, will give out free "sweet and healthy treats" to voters.
Daps Breakfast and Imbine, which is located at 280 Ashley Ave. near a couple of polling places, expects to see a lot of neighbors stopping in after they vote and will be giving those wearing their "I Voted" stickers 15 percent off.
Co-owner Karalee Fallert is getting her area restaurants to reward voters in a couple different ways. The Park Cafe at 730 Rutledge Ave. will offer free cups of King Bean coffee, while the area Taco Boys will be handing out Mexican street corn and The Royal American on Morrison Drive will take $2 off a 32-oz. punch.
Bring in a political sign (and help clean up the election mess) and Sticky Fingers will provide a free appetizer. You don't even have to wear a sticker, and the deal runs from Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 11.