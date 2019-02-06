Q: I have lived here for 15 years and have yet to find a restaurant that has a lobster dinner on its menu, i.e. baked; stuffed; boiled; lobster salad. Please help! Is there nowhere in this city of fine restaurants where one can find New England seafood?
A: Would you settle for a crayfish? In 1932, a Charleston angler netted a specimen that measured four-and-one-half inches across and sported two-foot-long feelers. Once a local fish dealer established it didn’t have the claws which would make it a lobster, the giant was turned over to the Charleston Museum.
In short, you’re not in lobster country anymore. But you’re in luck: Chef Mike Lata is from New England too, and he honors his roots twice a week at The Ordinary, serving lobster rolls on Tuesdays and baked stuffed lobsters on Fridays.
Lobster isn’t unknown in Charleston: It turns up in mac-and-cheese and sometimes lends its tail to steak plates. At Grill 225, there’s an entire section of the menu devoted to family-style lobster preparations, for which the kitchen scrapes the meat from its shell and tosses it with sauce or melted butter.
But outside of The Ordinary, unless you want to resort to Red Lobster, you’re probably best off preparing your baked or boiled lobster at home.