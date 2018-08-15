Q: Hanna, I have eaten a ketogenic diet for over two years. I am leading a group of ketoers in my neighborhood and we are frustrated that in our foodie city, there seem to be no restaurants that specifically accommodate our way of eating. Do the chefs meet together regularly, and if so, do you know how we might ask them to put a keto dish or two on their menus? I think in the near future we will see a surge of interest, but we want it now!
A: Most chefs are too busy to regularly see their own families, let alone each other, so I’m afraid there’s no meeting at which you can bring up your keto concerns. But at least a few of them read The Post and Courier, so consider your request heard.
That said, restaurants are unlikely to start creating diet-specific dishes or marking up menus to indicate which existing items are diet-compliant unless there’s a societal shift toward that way of eating. For example, approximately 3 million Americans follow a gluten-free diet: It’s now the third most popular diet nationwide, according to the International Food Information Council Foundation. (The leading diet is “intermittent fasting,” which any restaurant looking to make money probably isn’t going to promote). Of the dozen diets included in the foundation’s annual poll, “ketogenic or high-fat” finished dead last.
So rather than rely on chefs, you may have to instead look to servers to help you navigate standard menus. Servers can’t be expected to know the ins and outs of every diet program, but they should be able to answer your questions about which sauces are made with sugar and which vegetables are coated with flour.
Those items are taboo in the keto system, which has been championed by Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian. Physicians have been less effusive in their praise: Keto is a proven method of treating drug-resistant epilepsy, but its record as a weight-loss mechanism isn’t quite so stellar. Research shows that people lose weight more quickly on a keto diet than a low-fat or Mediterranean diet, but differences tend to even out over time.
Nutritionists also worry that ketoers are apt to shun healthful fruits and vegetables in favor of processed meats, but let’s assume your folks are living their best possible keto lives. The basic premise of keto is that the body likes to get its fuel from carbohydrates but will break down fat stores if carbs aren’t immediately accessible. So people on the keto diet essentially stop eating carbohydrates, which typically account for about half of the American diet: Rather, they primarily consume protein and (mostly) fats.
If you look online for keto dinner ideas, one of the first meals that pops up is Bacon Spinach Chicken Alfredo Casserole.
As you said, Charleston is a “foodie city,” so it won’t be easy to find that particular dish. But if you focus on keto favorites such as seafood and olive oil, you shouldn’t have any trouble eating in the city’s finest restaurants. For example, Stella’s serves a gluten-free grilled octopus that would be an ideal lead-in to a gluten-free lamb leg; almost everything at the restaurant is prepared with a high-quality olive oil that should pack the fat you’re seeking.
Alternately, you could swing by 492 for beef tartare with smoked mayonnaise, followed by Josh Keeler’s celebrated double cheeseburger with bacon (hold the bun).
Ultimately, the dishes you choose might not be perfectly compatible with strict Keto requirements. That burger, for example, is usually served with mornay sauce, which is held together by white flour. Still, I’m guessing you’re looking to lose weight because you want to feel good. Dining at a restaurant is an excellent way to accomplish that, so I hope you’ll keep at it, even without chefs’ immediate cooperation.