Q: Have you ever reviewed the various food delivery services?
A: This question was first put to me by a member of a group I was addressing, and my immediate answer was something along the lines of “have not, will not.” With four services in the Charleston area now bringing restaurant meals direct to customers’ doorsteps (not counting the grocery couriers who can browse a hot bar for you), the logistics of such a project seemed daunting. How could I possibly control for all of the variables introduced by different restaurants, different days, different dishes and different drivers?
On further reflection, though, it seemed like research worth undertaking, even if the study had a few scientific flaws. So while I wouldn’t consider it a full-fledged review, I did try out all of the available delivery services — and came away with a pretty clear conclusion.
Currently, downtown Charleston’s in-home diners have their pick of Order on the Way, which operated as QuickFoxes before the locally owned company merged with Takeout Town, UberEats, Postmates and DoorDash. UberEats was the first of the big national players to enter the Charleston market. The food delivery arm of Uber has been so successful that orders now account for more than 10 percent of the company’s business.
All of the services work in essentially the same way. Order on the Way posts a toll-free number on its website, but all four ordering platforms are designed primarily for mobile phones. Computers work too. Once a customer enters his or her address, the site generates a list of restaurants currently delivering to that location. And that’s the point at which the services start to diverge, since the selections are vastly different.
Restaurant selection
Order on the Way has the shortest lineup. The list of restaurants delivering to the West Side on a weeknight, for example, consisted of just 22 places, including two pizzerias. The rest of the list was dominated by casual Asian (Fire Street Food, Bon Bahn Mi, Poke Tea House) and pub grub (Juanita Greenberg’s, John King Grille, Big Gun Burger).
A number of those restaurants also work with UberEats, which is most notable for handling deliveries from national fast-food chains; McDonald’s is a partner. Of the 68 restaurants offered to me, 10 were locations of Papa John’s, Captain D’s, Jersey Mike’s Subs, McDonald’s or Five Guys. But there were a few locally owned restaurants in the mix, including Al Di La, Daps and Caviar & Bananas.
Postmates doesn’t require restaurants’ cooperation. Its drivers call in orders, same as regular residents, so every restaurant willing to pack up food for pickup is potentially on its list. When I checked, the site had 117 “nearby” suggestions, but you can theoretically request any restaurant you like. (Postmates is a courier service for all kinds of things, meaning Urban Outfitters and Best Buy appeared on my list of recommendations too.)
DoorDash’s standing list is massive. The company counts 900 participating restaurants in the Charleston area. So if a restaurant exists, you can probably get its food through DoorDash.
Pricing
So how much is this going to cost you? Again, it depends on the service and, in some cases, the time of day.
Order on the Way charges $4.99 for delivery, plus a processing fee that’s calculated according to the size of the order. The minimum order of $15 incurs a 60-cent processing fee, for instance, so the total with tax for, say, three order of Shiki edamame, is $22.86.
Just like Uber, UberEats is constantly adjusting its prices to align with distance and demand. When I looked up my address, I could have paid a $19.50 delivery fee for a gyro from Manny’s Mediterranean Grill, $12.57 for lamb vindaloo from Taste of India or $2.99 for braised kale from Ristorante Juliet.
All of UberEats’ delivery fees are clearly posted on its search screen, so you don’t have to waste time choosing between the Cupcake Pancakes and Rooty Tooty Fresh N’ Fruity Pancakes at IHOP before learning the delivery fee is 20 bucks. By contrast, Postmates labels partner restaurants promising a $3.99 delivery fee, but the higher fees at unaffiliated restaurants aren’t determined until checkout.
(Again, Postmates is an outlier. Customers who buy into the monthly $9.99 Postmates Unlimited program don’t pay delivery fees on any order over $15.)
DoorDash charges $5.99 for delivery, plus a smaller processing fee, although there are now plenty of promo codes online because the service is new to the Charleston area. At press time, it was running a “$1 delivery for 30 days” special.
On all four sites, customers can add a tip when they place their orders.
Placing an order
To keep the evaluation process as fair as possible, I wanted to order the same dish from the four different delivery services. My initial impulse was to get roast chicken, because people always scoff at chicken on restaurant menus, saying “I can eat chicken at home.” This seemed like the perfect opportunity to prove them both right and wrong in a single swoop, but none of Order on the Way’s restaurants offered a traditional roast chicken.
So rather than settle for a chicken Caesar wrap, I decided to instead put the delivery services to a quintessentially Charleston test: I switched to shrimp and grits.
Specifically, I ordered Marina Variety Store's version of the dish from Order on the Way, the Ellis Creek Fish Camp's take from UberEats, The Darling's rendition from Postmates and Hank's Seafood Restaurant's Classic Shrimp-and-Grits from DoorDash.
Customer experience
I pressed "send" on all four orders at exactly 7:53 p.m., so I was terrified that four unsuspecting drivers would meet on my welcome mat. Maybe I’ve watched too many sitcoms featuring girls with multiple prom dates.
The UberEats driver arrived first, at 8:29 p.m., putting all thoughts of prom out of my mind. Dressed in a ratty black Piggly Wiggly shirt, he was mumbling something about the insulated food carrier he was using. “Sorry about this,” he said, handing me a brown paper bag with a soaked bottom. There was nothing in the bag but an unlabeled serving of shrimp-and-grits, but it looked pretty good when I popped the top on the box.
Four minutes later, the Order on the Way driver called. She’d found my street, but wanted specific directions to my address. “I’m just not familiar with the area is what I’m saying,” she snapped. But she was professionally dressed in a shirt with the company’s logo, and there were napkins and black plastic ware in the bag. (While restaurants assemble the orders, delivery services can impose packaging standards.) About the only thing wrong with the shrimp and grits is it was too hot. By the time the dish reached me, it had already warmed up the accompanying coleslaw and steamed the potato chips limp.
I knew the Postmates driver was getting close because I received a text saying so. All four services offer online tracking, but Postmates was the chattiest via text prior to my order arriving. The Postmates driver was polite, and the shrimp and grits was secure in its Kraft paper box.
To my surprise, though, half of the box was occupied by Brussels sprouts leaves. Although the menu lists “Cheddar grits, crispy Brussels, country ham and fennel,” it hadn’t occurred to me that I was ordering what amounted to a hot seafood salad. It’s not a knock on The Darling or Postmates to point out that upscale food sometimes requires a real live server to interpret it.
DoorDash was the last to show up at 8:39 p.m. And this time, it wasn’t just the driver uniform which was branded. The stay-warm carrier had a DoorDash insignia too. “Hello, Hanna!” the driver said as she handed me the handled brown bag holding my food and complimentary accoutrements, including boxed-up bread.
The verdict
As I said at the outset, there are a ton of variables in the food delivery sector. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if someone else’s experience with any one of the services was exactly the converse of mine. Additionally, I only ordered a single dish, so wasn’t able to gauge order accuracy. I’m sure customers all over town have had to deal with forgotten salad dressings and the wrong soda pop.
But based on my experience, I’d order again from DoorDash. The delivery price will go up once the trial period ends, but it still has the edge on restaurant choice and professionalism. At least, that’s my dinner pick. UberEats is a strong lunch contender, based on price and speed. (And if you want a Big Mac, it's your only option.)
Most importantly, though, I enjoyed all four servings of shrimp and grits. After all, what’s the fun of living in a great restaurant town if you can’t sometimes enjoy its bounty while watching Netflix?