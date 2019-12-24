Q: In our Charleston metro area, there are usually one or more restaurants that serve almost any food one wishes to have. However we don't have a good German food restaurant. In fact, we don't have one at all. Any ideas on why we don't have a German food restaurant in our area? I would love to have one here.

A: Whenever I visit my parents in Michigan, I insist on at least one visit to Metzger’s, a nearly century-old restaurant which 20 years ago followed its fan base out to the suburbs. While Washtenaw County isn’t exactly a culinary capital, there’s nothing here to match Metzger’s superlative sauerbraten, creamed herring and spätzle, all of which survived the relocation without any loss of quality.

I wouldn’t expect that situation to change any time soon. In fact, much like my favorite Metzger’s dishes, the answer I gave to this question a few years back is holding steady.

As I told the last wiener schnitzel fan who inquired, you would have been better off 175 years ago. According to the University of South Carolina’s South Carolina Encyclopedia, Charleston in the 1850s had “a German grocery or other retail store on almost every corner.”

Restaurants as we now know them were uncommon then, but you wouldn’t have had any trouble scoring a knackwurst in the vicinity of King Street. Unfortunately for spatzle adherents, though, Germans stopped immigrating to the state after the Civil War. By 1920, only 1,079 South Carolinians identified as “German-born.”

Still, there were German restaurants in Charleston at various points in the 20th century, as longtime residents will recall. So I’m sure you’re wondering why a city that boasts so many restaurants now can’t make room for one lousy bratwurst haus.

As best as I can tell, there are four main prerequisites for a cuisine to flourish in a restaurant setting here, and German food only fulfills one of them. That doesn’t mean the odds for a genuine German restaurant are nil but they’re very, very slim right now.

First, it’s helpful to have a population base that shares the food’s heritage. Successful restaurateurs generally have to cull customers from various communities, but landsmen are likely to be their most stalwart supporters (as well as potential employees.)

For example, the population of Gwinnett County, a metro Atlanta area where countless Asian restaurants are clustered, is 11.8 percent Asian, a figure that translates to about 105,000 potential diners. Charleston County, by contrast, is home to 6,617 people of Asian descent.

Second, it’s almost impossible for a restaurant to thrive in Charleston without booze. (Prost! It’s no accident that the one downtown restaurant which describes its menu as “Bavarian-inspired,” Bay Street Biergarten, is primarily a bar. This is an opportunity for German food to shine.) That doesn’t rule out restaurants specializing in dishes from predominantly Muslim countries, but it does mean restaurateurs who decide against serving alcohol face an added hurdle.

Third, Charleston diners tend to favor an upbeat ambiance. To generalize broadly, there are certain cultures which are perceived as more in line with the American interpretation of fun and lively. Oktoberfest observances aside, the traditional German-American restaurant is associated with dark wooden booths, cuckoo clocks which never cluck and hearty sauces that don’t make anyone want to get up and dance.

In a 2018 story probing the demise of German restaurants across the country, The Washington Post suggested the heaviness of their décor and dishes are largely responsible for their diminished popularity. According to the story titled "How changing tastes are killing German food," a recent National Restaurant Association study found only 7 percent of Americans report eating German food once a month, putting it behind even Belgian food.

Finally, it helps tremendously if climates align. Butcher & Bee was able to bring Israeli food to Charleston partly because the fruits and vegetables that grow here fit neatly into that cooking style. The regions' agricultural profiles don’t fully overlap but they’re not in two separate planes either. When a cuisine calls for mutton and barley, it’s considerably more challenging to replicate it locally.

Plus, it’s not just plants that pay attention to the weather. As much as I adore German food, the last thing I want on a 92-degree day is krautrouladen with cream sauce and a side of potato dumplings. For your sake, though, I hope we both one day get the chance to make that choice in Charleston.