Q: Having just come from a restaurant entered in 90-degree weather and freezing inside, I suggest you add another dimension to your great and comprehensive reviews. Please start reporting the room temperature of the dining rooms you visit.
It is a natural fact if the kitchen or wait staff can get their hands on the thermostat, they will most certainly crank it down as they hustle and bustle. Do something to help us freezing diners!
A: Since I right now have a space heater cranking beneath the desk of my cubicle, your note warmed my heart, ears, nose and disconcertingly blue fingers. Air conditioning is a great technological advance, but it’s regrettable how frequently we’re reminded of its power when we’re trying to work or have a nice meal: When I worked in Dallas, the problem was so pervasive that some restaurants kept a selection of pashimas at their host stands for customers who couldn’t stop shivering.
Generally, though, restaurants are reluctant to acknowledge the consequences of their efforts to keep cooks from overheating. Hostesses routinely ask diners if they’d like to “hang on to their coats,” as though it’s normal to wear a parka while eating foie gras. Can this madness be stopped?
I’m not sure, but I’m more than willing to take up the fight. And thanks to your very wise suggestion, I’m heading into battle armed with a 2.3-by-1.8-inch digital indoor thermometer, purchased on Amazon for $8.99.
Going forward, the box accompanying my starred reviews will include not just the restaurant’s address, menu prices and main eating area’s decibel level, but the temperature in the dining room. While I can’t promise that restaurant employees across town will immediately lunge for the up arrow on the thermostat once this information’s made public, you’ll at least know if you need a sweater to fully enjoy an otherwise impeccable culinary experience.
Of course, it would be irresponsible to start flinging around degrees without first providing a guide to interpreting them.
If you’ve ever shared a house with someone, you know there is no room temperature that’s universally considered ideal. Size, weight, gender and fitness level all factor into whether a person is comfortable at a certain temperature: Studies show women tend to prefer the thermostat set about five degrees higher than men.
Still, in the U.S., room temperature is commonly defined as between 68 and 75 degrees. According to the World Health Organization, it’s inadvisable for sick people, children and the elderly to spend time in a room colder than 68 degrees. The rest of the population is cleared to stick around until the temperature drops below 64 degrees.
In other words, there’s nothing technically wrong with a 68-degree dining room, but consumer research suggests 70 to 73 degrees is a safer range if the aim is to make the most people comfortable, which is one way to define hospitality.
Since I was curious about how my new thermometer would function in the field, I took it out for a test run on a recent trip to Greenville, which is apparently not a city guilty of blasting its AC. The coldest room I encountered was 70.2 degrees, recorded at the impressive new location of Due South Coffee Roasters, where chef Adam Cooke is turning out an array of polished daytime plates.
At Fork & Plough, recently opened by former SNOB chef Shawn Kelly, the room was 74.3 degrees. (And even if that temperature wasn’t to my liking, I’d suggest dropping by the butcher shop’s cafe for something local and meaty.)
Finally, I had a meal at Jianna, the second-floor Italian restaurant that former McCrady’s chef Michael Kramer opened last year. The char-grilled octopus and garlicky spaghetti were eerily true in taste to the octopus and spaghetti I had on my 2017 visit, but consistency is a vaunted attribute in Greenville. Jianna is considered a local standard bearer, and has the temperature reading to prove it: 71.8 degrees.
I’m looking forward to finding out how Charleston compares. Restaurant reviews run every other week.