Q: I’m looking for a pizza joint that serves pizza with a cauliflower crust. Any recommendations?

A: This question first surfaced in The Post and Courier Food Facebook group, which is rapidly emerging as a heck of a crowdsourcing tool. Members name-checked all of the independent pizzerias offering cauliflower crust that I was able to find in the usual reporting ways. (But as a late professor of mine used to say, research is never done, so let me know if there’s another faux-crust seller you like.)

Cauliflower crust followed an unusual trajectory. Culinary trends usually start in chef-led restaurants, and then trickle down to restaurant chains and food producers before lodging themselves in home kitchens.

The notion of building a pizza base from pulverized cauliflower, egg and cheese took the exact opposite path. The idea, which may have originated with a blogger whose tagline is “Life, liberty and the pursuit of skinnier thighs,” starting lighting up gluten-free Pinterest in 2009, and later caught on with the keto crowd.

Only after cauliflower crust had swept home kitchens did frozen pizza makers start issuing versions of the pizza alternative. Once it was a supermarket staple, it started showing up at chains such as California Pizza Kitchen, and is now available at Blaze Pizza and MOD Pizza, both of which have locations in the Charleston area.

It’s also made inroads at the local level: Steel City Pizza Co. in Summerville — and its sister pizzeria, Community Pizza House in North Charleston — carries a cauliflower crust, as does Fiore’s Pizza & Grinders in Johns Island.

Full disclosure: I’d never tried cauliflower pizza before this question appeared in our Facebook group, mostly because I love pizza. It hadn’t occurred to me that it might be in need of a major overhaul.

So when I tried Community Pizza House’s cauliflower crust pizza, I wasn’t entirely sure how to evaluate it. Was the cheese supposed to be greasy? Are cauliflower crusts always semi-burnt?

As I learned at Fiore’s, the answers to those questions are “no” and “no.” What Fiore’s serves isn’t a straight-up substitute for traditional pizza; it would take a pretty obtuse eater to confuse a cruciferous vegetable with a loaf of bread. But the idea of laying mozzarella cheese atop vegetables isn’t entirely novel: Fiore’s cauliflower crust pizza tastes like the bronzed top stratum of excellent lasagna, a resemblance strengthened by robust tomato sauce.

A contingent of nutritionists has railed against cauliflower crusts, which aren’t as healthy as they sound. To make up for the flavor lost with carbs, cauliflower crust producers compensate with huge amounts of fat. Fiore’s cauliflower crust pizza, like every other cauliflower crust pizza, is basically cheese-on-cheese. In other words, it’s great.