Q: Do you know where I can get a fried turkey for Christmas?
A: Typically, when a reader can’t find a specific food item he or she is craving, there’s a DIY solution. In this case, though, it’s probably best to trust your instincts that someone else should deal with hot oil and propane. (If you have any lingering doubts, just search for “fried turkey disasters” on YouTube. It’s not just your pride and eyebrows at risk when dealing with a poultry inferno.)
Fried turkey interest always comes in two waves. Thanksgiving is by far the bigger fried turkey holiday, but once people start talking up the bird they bought from Bojangles’, their enthusiasm sparks ideas for Christmas dinner.
Unfortunately, Bojangles’ hasn’t yet gotten into the Yuletide act. And many smaller outfits also confine their deep-frying to the week before Thanksgiving. Local caterer Charleston Bay Gourmet, for example, switches from fried turkeys to smoked salmon for Christmas. Smoky Oak doesn’t repeat its fried turkey offer at Christmas either.
So if you’re set on a fried turkey, you may have to resort to mail-order. I don’t have personal experience with any of the turkey shipping services, but jiveturkey.com sells turkeys in 15 different varieties, including Cajun fried. A turkey prepared that way costs $89.95, plus $44.95 for shipping, and shows up on Dec. 20 with reheating instructions. Similar deals are available through cajunturkeyco.com, which charges $110.31 to send a fried turkey to coastal South Carolina, and uncleraysfriedturkeys.com, the bargain of the bunch at $99 flat. Enjoy!