Q: Hanna, my husband and I are dedicated scotch drinkers. We have come to realize that drinking said beverage has become prohibitive in the Charleston area. During happy hours across the county others are enjoying happy hour prices on bourbon, vodka and gin, while scotch is not offered at happy hour prices.

Methinks there is a conspiracy against scotch drinkers afoot! I have been told, "Well, there aren't that many requests for scotch." I call baloney on that! I am hoping, with your resources, you could sniff out the reasoning behind this policy.

A: As someone who grew up reading Encyclopedia Brown and watching "Murder, She Wrote," I love when a hot case comes my way. Unfortunately, this mystery doesn’t require much sleuthing.

Charleston-area scotch fans in search of bargain prices have three factors working against them. First, while I appreciate you not immediately swallowing everything a bartender tells you, it’s true that very few drinkers are following up surf sessions at the beach with a dram.

The right scotch could be an ideal beverage for an oyster roast, but the majority of Lowcountry activities are more compatible with lighter spirits. Despite the region’s long history with rum, local bartenders report vodka still rules the cocktail scene. And when a situation calls for brown liquor, bourbon is the overwhelming choice, in part because of its distinctly Southern identity.

That kind of popularity breeds more popularity, since bartenders eager to keep their guests happy tend to stock new and interesting bourbon whiskeys, which helps to win over more bourbon fans. Starting fresh with scotch is a tough proposition, as Nico Romo, chef-owner of NICO in Mount Pleasant, discovered when put a single malt oyster on his opening menu.

Diners were supposed to pour a shot of scotch over their raw oysters prior to slurping, but as Romo’s publicist puts it, “The clientele was not connecting to the scotch oyster. Nico himself is a huge scotch drinker, but he said that from what he has experienced, Charleston is not really a scotch-drinking place.

Now NICO sells a Tipsy Oyster, served with the customer’s choice of alcohol.

Second, scotch is considerably more expensive than other mainstream spirits. According to scotch writer Charles MacLean, the U.S. is second on the list of top scotch-consuming countries by volume but vastly outspends other nations on scotch purchases.

“This might say something about price,” he says, adding, “and prices will rise in the light of your president’s recent 25 percent tax on imported wines and spirits.”

In other words, while most well liquors are priced at $5-$7, an entry-level scotch such as Dewar’s commands $8-$9. That’s too much of a hit for most bars to take.

Third, scotch drinkers live up to their reputation as unwavering connoisseurs of quality. (There are less polite ways to describe this personality trait: Scotchwhisky.com recently created a stir by publishing an opinion piece titled “Whisky’s elitist snobbery must stop.”) If they’re drinking scotch out on the town, they’re probably not after bargains.

“If someone is drinking scotch, they likely have a fairly discerning palate and a trusty call: Macallan for example,” says Megan Deschaine of Doar Bros. (Macallan retails for approximately $60 a bottle, or about twice the price of the Bulleit bourbon you might see on the happy hour menus you’re fruitlessly scanning.)

Still, if discounts are what you’re seeking, there’s no reason you should have to stay home in the evening.

Deschaine suggests shifting your attention to “value blended scotches,” such as Highland Park Magnus and Monkey Shoulder, which sounds as though it belongs in a mystery. Consider this case cracked.