Q: I’ve got to ask: You eat in such varied places. Have you ever gotten food poisoning?
A: Only once. During the 2010 salmonella outbreak that resulted in a massive egg recall, I got very, very sick.
But the timing could have been coincidental. Around the same time, I was reporting a story on raw milk, rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “one of the riskiest of all” foods. And I’d just judged a contest for producers of country ham, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns can carry dangerous pathogens if not properly cured.
My doctors couldn’t sort out the foodborne illness trifecta. Nor could they be certain that I was felled by a bad egg, contaminated milk or slice of ham crawling with bacteria.
Although those seemed like the most likely culprits, food safety experts will happily tell you that danger lurks everywhere. In other words, I could trade eating different kinds of food in a vast array of restaurants for a boring Caesar salad at the same restaurant every night, and still pick up a deadly case of E. coli.
“We eat billions of meals a year that don’t make us sick, but there are millions that do,” N.C. State University food safety extension specialist Ben Chapman says.
To be precise: 48 million people get sick every year from foodborne illnesses in the U.S. About 3,000 of them die.
“Bottom line: Food always carries a risk,” Chapman says.
And while it would convenient if the risk was visible, foodborne illnesses don’t necessarily originate from unfamiliar ingredients or grimy kitchens. “Fancy food doesn’t equal safe food,” Chapman says. “The price point doesn’t really matter. Things can go bad. And things can go well at fast-food restaurants.”
I’ve always maintained I’m safer eating in restaurants because its cooks are required by law to comply with cleanliness standards. Yet even with anti-vermin and hand-washing rules in place, I’m still exposed to lots of germs that might not enter my home. I’d guess I deal with food poisoning-like symptoms maybe once or twice a year, but it’s never clear which meal’s to blame, or if I’m just suffering from a bug I picked up directly from a server or other restaurant patron.
It all evens out to such an extent that Chapman declined to endorse eating in or dining out as a food safety strategy. For people who want to avoid being poisoned by what’s on their plate, Chapman’s best advice is to avoid raw food. Fresh fruits and vegetables, raw seafood, undercooked meat, poultry and eggs are all potentially hazardous.
Plus, Chapman says, “The more we connect the dots, the more we find out our assumptions are false.” For instance, public health advocates didn’t used to worry about raw flour. But now evidence of it sometimes carrying E. coli is so overwhelming that the CDC suggests home cooks not chow down on cookie dough.
Researchers are currently assessing raw almonds and tahini in connection with similar threats, Chapman says. I’ll be curious to learn what they find. The science is so clear on raw milk that I haven’t had another drop since I tried it back in 2010. But it’s hard to imagine them coming up with anything that would force me to scale back my restaurant adventures.