Q: One of my fondest memories is going to Pinehaven Shopping Center in North Charleston, to the Edward's Store there for an Edward’s Chili Dog. I had the recipe for their chili for years stuck somewhere but just cannot find it now. Wanting to make up a batch I tried to find the recipe online without any success. I know that it started with 5 pounds of ground beef and had a 24-ounce bottle of ketchup and then adding a rinsed bottle of water, but nothing else comes to mind. Can you help?
A: It’s funny that Edward’s is now remembered by so many longtime residents for something as humble as broken-up hamburger, since there was nothing else modest about Edward Kronsberg’s operation.
According to the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina, which has thoroughly documented Kronsberg’s life as part of its online Jewish Merchant Project, Kronsberg was born into a Maryland cigar maker’s family in 1903. He soon after survived a bout of polio, leaving him with a permanent limp.
In 1918, following the death of his father, Kronsberg’s mother shipped him south to earn a living at Bluestein’s, his uncle’s King Street store. By 1926, he’d made enough money to launch his own store next door.
Kronsberg opened another four South Carolina locations of Edward’s 5 & 10 before unlocking the door to his flourishing chain’s flagship at the corner of King and Morris streets. Kronsberg’s mother was the first to walk through it, but every woman who visited the store on May 5, 1949, was gifted a Hawaiian orchid. (At least, that was the grand opening plan. Edward’s supply of 2,500 flowers was depleted within two hours.)
The store housed departments devoted to sporting goods, slipcovers, shoe repair, housewares and flowers in addition to a full-service bakery.
Before the Edward’s chain in 1977 was sold to Big K-Kuhn Brothers of Nashville, Kronsberg would preside over another 20 store openings. But the most significant among them in the Charleston area was the Pinehaven Shopping Center, named for a sanitarium that preceded it.
It took 250 gallons of white paint just to delineate the 1400 parking spaces at the massive complex — then the largest of its kind in the state. “The Charleston shopper can look forward to satisfying practically all of his consumer wants,” The Evening Post promised on Sept. 16, 1959.
Although the correspondent dispatched to cover the mall’s first day didn’t mention chili dogs, the snack became a Edward’s fixture. In 1975, during an advertised “weekend of insane price cuts!”, the deals included $4 Wrangler jeans, a $2.72 Malibu Barbie and a chili dog with small soda, sold for 38 cents.
Here’s how to make Edward’s chili at home; this recipe was first published in The Post and Courier in 1995.
Edward’s Hot Dog Chili
Ingredients
5 pounds of hamburger
2 cups water
1 bottle ketchup (24 ounces)
3 tablespoons salt or to taste
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons black pepper
Directions
Simmer hamburger and water together until the hamburger is brown. Add the bottle of ketchup, then rinse the bottle, fill it half full with water and pour into the hamburger mixture. Add salt, chili powder and black pepper. Simmer until thick, at least 1 1/2 hours.