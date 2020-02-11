Party host longs for proxy for downtown Charleston event space lost when McCrady's closed

Q: I’m responsible for throwing a dinner for 20-25 people in late April, and looking for something downtown and historical like the old presidential room at McCrady’s. Any venues come to mind?

A: Ah, the late and lamented Long Room. Perhaps because the restaurant beneath it changed course a number of times over the years, diners seem generally nonplussed about its closure. But everyone was sorry to see the Long Room go, at least for now. At press time, the building was up for sale or rent. According to a Dec. 31 press release, the asking price for the property, including the 4,025-square-foot Long Room, is $5.95 million.

Even by Charleston standards, the Long Room is historically significant. The S.C. Department of Archives and History identifies it as the only surviving tavern long room in the city, and notes in its description that the Society of Cincinnati on May 4, 1791, used the space to “entertain President George Washington with a banquet. Also present were the Governor of South Carolina, Lieutenant Governor and Civil Officers of the State, the Mayor and Aldermen of Charleston, and members of Congress.”

That’s a tough act to follow, but the good news is there are few buildings in the vicinity of Broad Street which have been able to avoid somehow knocking up against quintessential American moments. Until recently, The Post and Courier food section weekly ran a column titled “Site Unseen,” which explored the hidden histories of downtown Charleston address, touching on everything from the introduction of air conditioning to the suffrage movement.

In short, so long as you can secure a downtown room, you should have a story on your hands that will suffice for cocktail conversation. All you have to do to uncover it is enter its address into local newspaper archives, which are digitized and available through the Charleston County Public Library. If you run into trouble, I’m certain the S.C. History Room staff will be able to help.

For instance, Oak Steakhouse rents out a set of rooms on its third floor for private events; the Center Room, which is capped at 24 people, is available for a minimum food-and-beverage cost of $3,000 on weeknights. Oak moved into 17 Broad St. in 2003, but in the years before the restaurant opened, the building saw the sale of Congress Water, a frequently counterfeited mineral water from upstate New York (Feb. 2, 1861); a legal skirmish over the steamboat George Gaubut (June 28, 1906); and a Liberty bond promotion (June 10, 1917.)

But if you’d rather leave the historical research to someone else, a number of venues which stress their pasts could work for your gathering. South Carolina Society Hall rents its first floor rooms for $1,000, and the nearby South Carolina Historical Society Museum has a third-floor room which holds 30 people. You could also try The Confederate Home or The Parsonage at St. Johannes, which in 2015 functioned as the Symphony Designer House (speaking of recent history.)

Good luck!