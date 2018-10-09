Q: Where can I find a dive bar around Charleston with really good food?
A: Finding a dive bar is its own feat, since the Lowcountry isn’t exactly fertile ground for dive bars, which connoisseurs will tell you aren’t just places where the beer is cheap and the light is dim. The most revered dive bars have decades of history, and regulars who show up before noon to think back on them. In other words, it’s hard to cultivate a true dive bar in blue law land.
Still, there are a few bars in the area that would fit most drinkers’ definition of a dive, meaning the nicest thing you can say about the decor is it looks lived-in, and if anything there has ever changed, it’s never been allowed to change back. (“That’s the Reds pennant that Buck hung up in 1983.”) Dives are also distinguished by tolerating the kind of characters you’d sit farthest from on the bus, and having zero patience for patrons who take issue with the way the owner likes things done.
By those measures, the excellent food menu at The Royal American doesn’t count (although that shouldn’t stop you from trying the bar’s patty melt), and it’s even a stretch to make the case for fish-and-chips at The Griffon or the burger at Moe’s.
But nobody would dispute that Richard’s in Mount Pleasant is a dive. Unfortunately, too many admirers of the mini-bottle bar miss out on its lunch plates, which I like even better than the popular bacon cheeseburger. Richard’s specializes in home-style country cooking: Its fried fish and limas are something to behold, albeit through the haze of cigarette smoke and dimmed lighting.