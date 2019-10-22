Q: Is there anywhere new and interesting to eat in Greenville?

A: Why, yes! While eaters in Greenville have been waiting nearly two years for Oak Hill Café, few people outside of the Upstate had heard much about the project before it opened in June on a restaurant-desolate stretch of Poinsett Highway (next to Hakim Rugs, the Upstate Business Journal helpfully explained.)

I knew nothing of the restaurant prior to my last Greenville trip. I didn’t know the all-day operation aimed to set a new bar for local sourcing, or that its owners spent months turning a former residence into the kind of airy, white-walled farmhouse you might encounter in a winemaking district somewhere. And I definitely didn’t know that Oak Hill would represent a giant leap forward for Greenville, which has nursed culinary ambitions for at least a decade.

If you scan the biographical sketches of Oak Hill’s team members, you’ll find a striking number of references to Spanish kitchens and chemistry labs: Its owners, Lori Nelsen and David Porras, have a hydrocolloid certification and graduate degree in environmental health between them.

While the cooking at Oak Hill isn’t overly scientific, it’s refreshing to come across a restaurant which isn’t beholden exclusively to the muse of agriculture. There’s nothing wrong with turning pimento cheese into olive oil-enhanced orbs, designed to be popped in your mouth and downed in one go. Oak Hill’s kitchen also has a knack for compressing and extracting: A pair of compound butters, playfully served on rustic wooden spoons, is terrific.

Those butters accompany bread which is brought to every table, a lovely gesture of hospitality. Despite Oak Hill’s intentional forays into weirdness, it’s shunned the least pleasant aspects of modern restaurants: In addition to serving free bread, Oak Hill provides normal-sized portions, and flavors which captivate for their duration.

This is by no means a formal review: I had a single meal at Oak Hill, and don’t have a clue what the restaurant does for breakfast and lunch. But based on the spellbinding dip served with the okra chips, depth of the saag served with catfish and precise handing of mushrooms in a rice bowl, it might behoove you to find out.