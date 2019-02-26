Q: I am from Chicago and pancakes and doughnuts are everywhere, but I now live in Summerville and the Charleston area isn't a hotbed for them. Do you know the reason? And if you know of a good pancake house here, please advise.
A: Well, pancakes and doughnuts are made from flour, and the South is traditionally a corn culture, so that might explain why they aren’t historically widespread.
For centuries, the prevailing Southern flatbread was a hoecake, made from cornmeal, water and salt. There were regional variations, such as rice flour cakes in the Lowcountry, but as late as 1950, three of the four pancake recipes listed in "Charleston Receipts" called for corn. (The fourth griddled cake was made from buckwheat flour, molasses and yeast, which also wouldn’t be mistaken for what’s flipped in Midwestern breakfast joints.)
Nowadays, of course, white-flour pancakes and doughnuts are widely available throughout the country, Summerville and Charleston included. My guess is they still command a more devoted following in places like Chicago because few people want a hot, dense breakfast on a humid summer day. Yet as I wrote in a recent story, the Grand Stand has turned pancake houses into part of its tourism pitch.
After that story ran, many readers asked for local pancake advice.
To be clear, there’s nothing here to culturally rival the institutions of greater Myrtle Beach. But I’m a big fan of the pancakes at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, which benefit from the restaurant’s pre-opening study of sugar and baking soda ratios. Owners Jeremiah Schenzel and Nick Dowling have hit the sweet spot between heft and lift, although diners who like their spots sweeter still can ask for their cakes with Fruity Pebbles or Apple Jacks mixed into the batter.
Personally, I ended my Charleston pancake search after visiting Daps, but when I broached the topic on The Post and Courier Food section’s Facebook group page, a reader endorsed Saffron so vigorously that I decided to give the bakery a try.
Saffron didn’t return calls or emails seeking more information about their method, but they’ve created a cake that’s essentially a mirror image of the Myrtle Beach standard: Clearly the product of a pastry mind, Saffron’s pancake is all butter and fluff.
That said, I’m sure other folks have suggestions for where to eat pancakes in and around Charleston. I’d love to hear them, although what I’d really like to know is why West Ashley is apparently the area’s pancake capital.
I don’t know if it would meet your criteria for “hotbed,” but according to Yelp, five of the 15 sources for the “best pancakes in Charleston” are located there (Early Bird Diner, Sunflower Café, The Cracked Egg, Three Little Birds and The Gathering Café.) What’s the story, West Ashley?