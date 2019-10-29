Q: We are a group of eight Mt. Pleasant ladies who frequently dine out for lunch. Our preference is for a restaurant that offers round tables for a group our size as this facilitates better conversation. Should we be seated at the usual long table, multiple conversations develop simultaneously (and) frustration ensues. We are happy to dine anywhere in the region, and the individual cuisine is never in question. Ambiance is what we seek. Any suggestions? Thanks.

A: It’s nice to get the occasional bizarro question. Most correspondents only care about what and where they eat, so it’s refreshing to put aside those considerations for once.

But that doesn’t make this question any easier to answer. Big round tables are in short supply in a city where square footage doesn’t come cheap, and many of the seating situations which meet your size and shape requirements aren’t in service during the day. The most famous round in town is probably Table 30 at FIG, but that’s off-limits before dinnertime. Same goes for the convivial tables at High Cotton and Bowen’s Island Restaurant, among other local favorites.

Size is another complicating factor. My guess is you and your friends would want for elbow room at The Obstinate Daughter’s round table, for instance.

So at this point, I have two suggestions, although I’m curious about tables I might have missed. Here’s hoping readers will post their round table-for-eight tips in the Food section’s Facebook group.

Le Farfalle serves a lovely lunch, including a ridiculously affordable $12 special including a salad, pasta and garlic bread. Round is something of a theme in the downtown Charleston dining room, with a Parmesan wheel placed atop a small round table. But I bet the bigger round tables adjacent to it could be set to accommodate your group.

Another downtown option is Leon’s Oyster Shop. The round table near the center of the room has leaves, so can be expanded easily to make space for eight lunch goers with lots to discuss.