Q: I misplaced my recipe for spaghetti sauce from LaBrasca’s Restaurant recently and I really thought I would not be able to find it again. I, like many others, miss the "Loved and Lost” recipe column.

A: When I was very young, one of my favorite books was a compendium of general knowledge questions that readers had mailed to a syndicated newspaper columnist in the 1930s.

I don’t remember the name of the columnist or his column, but he was a champion score-settler who could tick off the biggest cities, youngest presidents, hottest planets and smallest animals. It was scintillating reading, although I remember being surprised to learn in school that Somaliland had become Somalia and the U.S. had grown to include 50 states.

Of course, those reader mailbag features have gone the way of “couch for sale” signs pinned to coffeehouse bulletin boards. Nowadays, it would only take a few minutes of internet searching to figure out not just the name of the columnist, but the answer to every question he was ever asked.

In short, Google has obliterated the need for “Loved and Lost,” which was a fixture of The Post and Courier’s food section for almost 50 years. I’d wager I don’t get more than half a dozen recipe requests a year.

But when food editor Charlotte Walker launched her recipe column in 1962, she was deluged by requests from desperate home cooks. Initially titled “You Asked for It,” the column in 1966 ran under the headline “Loved, Lost…?” and a chastising headnote from Walker. Clearly exasperated with readers who weren’t keeping their clippings sorted, she warned, “Because so many requests for reprints of recipes are received at this office, ONE favorite loved-and-lost recipe will be repeated each week.”

Walker had relaxed her stance by 1968, when the column first ran under the “Loved and Lost” banner. The first “Loved and Lost” featured a recipe for Mystery Muffins, made from self-rising flour, mayonnaise and milk; preparation tips for liver-giblet spread and a request for a hog’s head cheese recipe.

Diversity was a hallmark of “Loved and Lost,” which over the years included recipes for fish stew, pear butter, fennel seed cookies, beet relish, salt-rising bread, macaroon cake, won ton soup and never-fail meringue, among hundreds of other meaningful delicacies.

There was also a recipe for Shrimp Creole Gingell, which a reader had managed to lose after wowing her husband’s boss with it. With the boss scheduled to return to her house for dinner, she wrote, “My husband’s future, and the well-being of my family, may depend on locating your recipe … if you can produce it, life will be beautiful once more.”

Considering the circumstances, that correspondent might have wished for a tool like Google. But it’s true that the sense of community forged through the print column was loved, and is now lost.

In any case, here’s your recipe: