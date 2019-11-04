Q: Every Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, my family eats Genuine Smithfield Ham. But this year I have tried all of the ham houses and have had no luck. Out of stock! Do you know what is going on and where I can purchase a Genuine Smithfield Ham?

A: When Smithfield Foods last year closed the only smokehouse dedicated to the production of Genuine Smithfield Ham, the cured meat — which by Virginia state law can only come from the town of Smithfield — ham fans despaired that the move would spell a scarcity of long-cut salty hams.

But the director of Smithfield’s resident museum, home to the “World’s Oldest Ham” (you can stay abreast of its adventures via the Twitter account @worldoldestham or museum's HamCam), says devotees haven’t had to go without during the smokehouse renovation.

“They have a stockpile for the interim,” Jennifer England of Isle of Wight County Museum says. “No worries.”

A spokeswoman for Smithfield confirms, “We remain committed to producing this beloved product in Smithfield, Virginia, the town we’ve called home for more than 80 years.”

She says you can find all of the Genuine Smithfield Ham you need at smithfieldmarketplace.com; a 10- to 12-pound Genuine Smithfield Ham will set you back $169.99, including shipping.

England, though, encourages people to expand their ham horizons.

Edwards Smokehouse, for example, is 30 minutes from Smithfield, but England describes the outfit as “a quality operation with a big name.” Edwards is still recovering from a devastating 2016 fire, but is able to fulfill orders for its signature Surrayano, endorsed by England and “fancy-pants restaurants in Hampton Roads.”

(Full disclosure: A postcard of curemaster Sam Edwards, created as promotional material for Ari Weinzweig’s Guide to Better Bacon, hangs in my cubicle.)

Still, the ham that England really likes is Smithfield’s Charles Henry Gray party ham, seasoned with brown sugar.

“I'm not really a ham person,” she says in an admission tantamount to an Augusta National curator revealing she’s not into golf. “But the Charles Henry Gray is amazing, especially afterwards when you whip up the ham stock with the bone and remaining tidbits.”

The one ham she says is off limits is the "World’s Oldest Ham," which according to legend was 117 years ago misplaced by a Smithfield pork producer; his grandchildren in 1985 gave the ham to the museum for safekeeping.

“He likes to be invited to holiday parties, but as a guest and not a main meal,” England says. “He is afraid of knives.”