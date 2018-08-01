Q: My wife is a fan. She suggested that I contact you for your recommendations for where to find a good coconut cream pie in Charleston or Mount Pleasant. Any guidance would be appreciated.
A: As soon as I received this note, I went looking for coconut cream pie, because it certainly hasn’t come looking for me. There are a number of Southern desserts that turn up again and again on local restaurant menus and in local pastry cases, but coconut cream pie is oddly not among them. I can’t recall the last time I had to ask myself whether I was in the mood for a slice of cream-topped coconut custard.
It appears you can luck into coconut cream pies at Boone Hall Farms and Jestine’s Kitchen, which has a respectable baking program. I haven’t yet tried either, but they’re on my list (to which I suspect readers can add).
Because I had your question on my mind, I recently asked for the coconut cream pie at Miller’s Bread Basket, a charming cafeteria-style restaurant in Barnwell County. Now under its second round of owners, Millers has been serving Southern dishes and Pennsylvania Dutch breads since 1987.
Many of the other baked goods also come from the Amish-Mennonite canon, including the cakey molasses concoction called shoofly pie. It’s baked in the same impressively flaky, subtly savory crust that serves as a shell for the coconut cream, which is why I’m even bringing up such a distant pie. My guess is fans of key lime, peanut butter, pecan and lemon meringue might also want to consider the two-hour trip from Mount Pleasant.
On a hot summer day, though, the coconut cream is hard to beat: It deftly occupies the microscopic overlap point on the Venn diagram of rich and refreshing. And the coconut flakes threaded through the custard are lovely. You might want to buy a whole pie.
Miller’s Bread Basket is located at 483 Main St., Blackville. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 7 a.m.- p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 803-284-3117.