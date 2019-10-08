Q: We are visiting Isle of Palms next weekend for a few days. Where should we eat for breakfast, brunch and dinner? Thanks.

A: I love that lunch isn’t even a factor in the vacation equation. Why waste your time off on a meal that’s sometimes packed in a pail? (Although I promise there’s nothing workaday about the midday menu at The Obstinate Daughter, should you fancy a short ride to Sullivan’s Island.)

Breakfast on IOP is a good example of the crowds getting it right. Online reviewers swear by the charming, cash-only Sea Biscuit Café, a reliable source of omelets, French toast and, as the name implies, excellent biscuits.

As for brunch, I’ve turned up at Long Island Café after paddleboarding for its nonchalantly elegant takes on regional staples, such as crab cakes and shrimp-and-grits. But any dish involving seafood is a sure bet, including a fried oyster Benedict.

Finally, Coda del Pesce remains the top evening pick. Ken Vedrinski was one of the first chefs involved in the Charleston area’s latest culinary renaissance to artfully meld Italian techniques with South Carolina seafood, Housemade pastas and delicate sauces, along with an engaging Italian wine list, are signatures of his beachside restaurant.

And as much as I hate to say it, if you have any leftovers, you could always eat them the next day for lunch.