Q: In my quest to find a breakfast place to replace Hominy Grill, I just went to quite possibly the worst breakfast place I've ever been to in my life. Everything either had no flavor or was just ... awful!
The online reviews were generally very good. So if someone had recommended this restaurant to you, what red flags would you have picked up on that this would NOT be a good restaurant? I'm trying to be better about picking up clues as to the quality of a restaurant BEFORE I go!
A: I think your premise is correct: There are red flags of some kind, since I’ve never once contemplated going to this restaurant (which I’m leaving unnamed, since I still haven’t been there.) But it’s hard to pin down exactly what about the restaurant comes across as lacking. Here are my three best guesses:
1. There are a number of negative Yelp reviews for this restaurant, but even the writers of those pans have very nice things to say about the restaurant’s service and ambiance. Those two elements go a long way with many diners, especially those inclined to leave online reviews.
As The New York Times recently reported, “what we know for sure is that extroverted and open individuals tend to engage more in social media, and they are also expected to be more involved with online reviews.” In other words, the average Yelp user may believe the food at this place is good just because the service is friendly.
2. It’s never a good sign when restaurant owners broadcast their equal commitment to customers and family, as this restaurant does on its homepage.
Obviously, restaurateurs are entitled to a fulfilling home life, but something’s bound to slip when kids are part of the business plan, even if it’s only the leadership team’s resolve. For example, the owners’ young children were central to the identities of Baker and the Farmer and Luke’s Craft Pizza. Both of them are now closed.
3. This is perhaps the most controversial item on the list, but it’s the theory in which I have the most confidence: I would never of my own accord eat at a restaurant which described its food as “yummy.” That might fly at a cupcake counter, but in the context of a prepared meal, it's both infantalizing and worrisomely non-descriptive. (And readers, I’m ready for your exceptions to come rolling in.)
Hope that helps!