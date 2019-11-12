Q: How long is too long to wait for food in a restaurant? I went to a downtown restaurant the other night, and we didn’t get our food for more than 45 minutes.

A: Do you happen to remember if the lights were turned up high? Or whether your server was printing out checks for other tables? Researchers have shown that diners’ tolerance for delays wanes when they’re uncomfortable, as well as when they see service providers doing clerical tasks.

That’s important, because hospitality scholars have also established that wait times don’t have as much bearing on a diner’s experience as perceived wait times. In other words, 45 minutes might fly by if you’re watching a close football game or staring into your paramour’s eyes. By contrast, 15 minutes could feel interminable if everyone else in the room was served within three minutes.

(Another takeaway from the many studies of restaurant waits: Patrons complain the most forcefully about unfair and unexplained waits. About a decade ago, psychologists asked people at two different fast food restaurants to estimate their waits. Although the wait in both places was exactly the same, customers at a counter with a single line reported shorter waits than customers at a counter with two lines.)

So even without taking into account a restaurant’s cuisine and service style, it’s pretty much impossible to say exactly how long is too long. In fact, in the context of an expensive fine dining meal, sometimes the wait can be too short. Nobody wants a tuxedoed waiter dropping off the foie gras while caviar’s still on the table.

But feeling annoyed and overlooked is at odds with hospitality, so the best answer I can muster is a truism: If a wait feels too long, it’s too long of a wait. Again, that doesn’t mean you should receive your food as soon as you ask for it. It means restaurants should try to mitigate the minutes by making you comfortable; setting realistic expectations; offering distractions, which could be anything from an amuse bouche to a karaoke machine, and explaining holdups when they occur.

Fast food chains tend to excel at all of the above, since their sector is defined by speed. Burger King in 1978 pressed ahead with the introduction of its Original Chicken Sandwich, despite models showing it would slow down service by eight seconds. That extra wait time was projected to cost the company $39 million, or $151 million in current dollars.

Casual restaurants, though, are sometimes vexed by sticking to a schedule. In 2008, researchers Johnye Hwang and Carolyn Lambert tried to assign values to unsatisfactory waits in that setting.

Interestingly, customers are at their most patient once they’ve placed an order. By contrast, extreme anger kicks in just 12 minutes after a server has disappeared with a paid check. And woe to the hostess who doesn’t greet a guest within seven minutes, especially if the guest is older and male. Hwang and Lambert found men aged 60 or older are the least tolerant of various service slowdowns.

Between those poles of a meal, though, men and women are generally in agreement. According to the study, restaurant customers consider the wait for food too long once it extends past 24 minutes. They classify the wait as much too long around the 34-minute mark. Vindication is yours!