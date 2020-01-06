Q: I’m going to New Orleans for the National Championship game next week. Where should I eat?
A: According to oddsmakers, LSU has a slight edge on the field. At the time of this writing, the Bayou Bengals were favored to win by 5.5 points.
Off the field, though, the contest isn’t even close. LSU fans have been eating and drinking in New Orleans since the school was founded in 1853, so they have the clear competitive edge when it comes to choosing bars and restaurants. But unlike Clemson’s spotty kicking game and LSU’s home field advantage, that’s a deficit which can be largely overcome with a column. Namely, this one.
There is of course no NOLA experience as iconic as Friday lunch at Galatoire’s, should you get to town in time to spend hours queuing up on Bourbon Street (or pay someone to stand in line for you.) The food at the 115-year-old institution isn’t always flawless. Over the course of multiple meals, I’ve encountered singed turtle soup and limp soufflé potatoes, but it makes absolutely no difference with milk punch on the table and jollity all around.
Another beloved lunch destination which blends New Orleans’ fondness for formality and tolerance for debauchery is the even older Commander’s Palace, where the remoulade and meuniere sauces are heartbreakingly perfect, and the martinis are 25 cents.
Classy lunch is one of New Orleans’ many culinary achievements that have no precise equal in Charleston. Among other signatures worth seeking out are the hot muffaletta at Napoleon House, gravy-soaked roast beef po’ boy at Parkway Bakery, barbecue shrimp at Pascal’s Manale and Ms. Linda Green’s brothy yakamein, the municipal answer to hangovers, sold daily at Bywater Bakery.
Plus, king cake season will be underway by the time you reach the Crescent City. If you don’t want to make the trek to Dong Phuong Bake Shop, Haydel’s is an estimable choice. King cakes are also available at Willa Jean, the superlative bake shop helmed by Charleston native Kelly Fields.
It’s impossible in this short space to do justice to the food scene which has sprung up in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina, but among the 21st century restaurants which deserve a spot on your consideration list are: the impeccable La Petite Grocery; Coquette, home to one of the city’s greatest gumbos; sandwich specialist Turkey and the Wolf; and the flavor-forward Marjie’s Grill, which takes its culinary cues in equal measure from Southeast Asia and the Gulf South.
Additionally, the talk of 2019 was Gianna, the newest addition to Donald Link’s restaurant group (all of them great, should you run into trouble trying to book a Gianna table.) Chef Rebecca Wilcomb’s soulful tortellini al brodo has already attained cult status.
Finally, you’re likely at some point to want a drink, whether in celebration or sorrow. Cure, Arnaud’s French 75, Latitude 29, Longway Tavern and Manolito have you covered.
If you’ve never sat at Hotel Monteleone’s Carousel Bar, a vieux carre at the slowly rotating bar is also highly recommended. After all, what better non-fixture to remind you that the world keeps on spinning? Even in college football, there’s always next year. (In Miami, for any Clemson fans making plans for the 2121 championships.)