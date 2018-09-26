Q: I just went to look for Charleston Wine + Food Festival tickets and they’re almost totally sold out! Now what?
A: This concern first surfaced in the Facebook group for The Post and Courier Food more than a month ago, and it’s no less true now: The perennially popular festival sold out half of its March 6 to March 10 events within a day of putting tickets up for sale, and most of what was left has been snatched up since. Locals’ tickets to the Culinary Village, for example, sold in record time.
Still, there are more than a dozen events that haven’t yet reached capacity, and a few of them look like OK investments.
And investment isn’t just a figure of speech in this case: Many of the remaining events, which represent about 10 percent of what’s on the schedule, haven’t yet been fully cast. Once the lineup of chefs is confirmed for programs such as “Kamayan Night,” a Gold Bug Island salute to Filipino food, tickets are sure to sell.
Might as well buy what sounds intriguing now, especially since the festival this year is administering an online ticket exchange board. In other words, if you decide to shed a ticket or two, you can post their availability online and receive “fair market value.” It’s not precisely a return, but it takes much of the risk out of advance purchasing.
Customers seeking tickets to sold-out events can also use the board to register for freed-up seats: In order to join the wait list, they have to agree to automatically buy available tickets at the listed set price, which is slightly higher than retail. For instance, festival-goers who originally bought into a Mepkin Abbey mushroom excursion paid $295 a person. At press time, four people were hoping to buy re-released tickets at $340 apiece.
So where to begin? If you’re making your festival to-do list on the back of a $50 bill, the obvious choice is “Le Club 843,” which is CWF-speak for chefs Mike Lata and Gavin Kaysen taking over The Wreck. The afternoon event, featuring seafood and grower Champagne, is priced at $395.
More affordably, at $65, there are tickets left to “Feed Your Spirit,” a Sunday morning hip-hop dance class at the Gibbes Museum of Art, which — food and drink aside — is a venue that ought to appeal to exercising types tired of seeing themselves on the walls of mirror-lined studios.
And if you need a reason to work out, Holi City Shakedown sounds like a winner for Saturday night. Holi, a Hindu spring festival, doesn’t officially start until later in the month, but there’s no reason to wait for dishes created by Chai Pani’s Meherwan Irani, Snackbar’s Vishwesh Bhatt, Chauhan Ale & Masala House’s Maneet Chaun (who completely charmed the crowd at an Atlanta Food & Wine Festival event I hosted) and Floyd Cardoz of The Bombay Bread Bar, the site of perhaps my most enjoyable New York City meal thus far this year.
At $85 a ticket, the Power House party comes close to a bargain. More importantly, though, in keeping with Holi tradition, “color bombing will happen on site.” The event guidelines advise wearing white.
For more information on tickets, go to charlestonfoodandwine.com.