Q: Our favorite day trip is to pack a small cooler with some beverages, and then once at our destination, get something easy to eat from a place very close by, pick out a shady spot in a beautiful location and enjoy. Think Home Team wings and a seat at the beach on Sullivan's …We are still in search of a fried chicken-and-park combo. We haven't come up with one, and it would have to be pretty close to the spot so as to stay crispy.
A: I haven’t taken measuring tape to this statistic, but it’s said that in Michigan, you’re never more than 6 miles from the nearest natural body of water. It’s a handy fact to keep in mind should you ever find yourself parched while traveling around the state (ideally with some kind of water purification device).
In South Carolina, you’re nearly guaranteed to get thirsty while traveling, in part because fried chicken is rarely more than 6 miles away. In other words, you shouldn’t have any trouble pairing chicken with a park in the Charleston area.
My first thought is Workmen’s Café, just 15 minutes northwest of the parking lot at Folly Beach County Park. Workmen’s fried chicken is so accomplished that it’s one of just two main dishes that Angie Bellinger serves every day (I’m not sure how well a pork chop would do at the beach). Another easy option is the fried chicken at Fuel Zone at Savannah Highway, which you could spirit just a couple of miles down Savannah Highway to Caw Caw Interpretive Center; the much-loved Dodge’s is also in the stay-crisp zone.
What about chicken from Nigel’s Good Food II in Ladson at Wannamaker County Park? Or, once Annie Whitlock gets her relocated restaurant up and running, fried chicken from Addielee’s Kitchen at Old Santee Canal Park? This is a fun exercise: I’ll bet readers have more ideas for pairings.
And while I wouldn’t dare tweak with the premise of a question, have you ever considered the greatness of cold fried chicken? Because once you start tucking refrigerated chicken thighs into your cooler, the possibilities really are endless.