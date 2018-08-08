Q: I’m curious: What’s your favorite falafel in Charleston?
A: The falafel scene has changed some since I last fielded this question in 2015. The bad news is Ali Baba in Mount Pleasant, which I credited with “parsley-rich and perfectly crisped fritters, spotted with delicate sesame seeds,” is kaput. According to its owner’s brother, who makes the home-style falafel at Jerusalem Mart & Deli, the restaurant’s new buyers haven’t yet indicated what they plan to serve when they open in September.
But the good news is Ali Baba’s departure hasn’t left Mount Pleasant falafel-free: Kairos Greek Kitchen produces a highly respectable falafel, distinguished by detectable cumin, cayenne and coriander. Turmeric is responsible for its alluring shade of green, appropriate for a falafel that tastes more fresh than fried. Kairos is also now open at 975 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
While Kairos can handle falafel cravings to the east and west, North Charleston’s single best falafel source is the aforementioned Jerusalem Mart. Made by hand each day according to a family recipe, Jerusalem Mart’s falafel has inner give and outer crunch. Its bazaar blend of spices is beautifully complemented by tahini and just-chopped Jerusalem salad.
Still, my favorite falafel comes from Charlie’s Grocery downtown. Owner Abe Dabit refuses to reveal his recipe, but chickpeas get an extra spunky showing here, helped along by onions and cilantro. Ideally, the falafel should be dressed with tahini and hot sauce. Altogether, it’s one of the area’s most satisfying sandwiches.