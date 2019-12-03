Q: I am wondering about titles in the service industry. I believe “waitress” is so outdated. I have been in the service industry for decades and I cringe every time I hear it. I believe it is time for a discussion on the term, perhaps? What do you think?

A: Calls to do away with “waitress” date back decades. The gendered term is a remnant of a time when certain jobs were restricted to men or women.

When Celio Diaz Jr. in 1969 sued Pan Am over its policy of hiring only women to serve drinks on its planes, pundits across the country scoffed at the notion of “male stewardesses.” Today men account for 25 percent of Americans who hold the title of “flight attendant.”

At the time of Diaz’s suit, feminists were pushing back strongly on words such as “stewardess,” which is what you get when you add a feminine suffix to a base word. Their contention (and I agree, since you asked what I think) was that the formulation suggested women were deviating from the norm.

The food-and-beverage industry didn’t immediately settle on another term for its employees. “Waitron” and “waitroid” didn’t catch on. Neither did “wait staffer” nor “wait person,” both of which linguist Michael Shapiro in 1986 noticed on help wanted signs posted in northern California.

There was a movement to apply “waiter” to male and female workers alike, but it didn’t gain much traction with restaurant patrons (or patronesses.)

As linguist Harriet Ottenheimer writes, “In spite of nearly 50 years of change, the word ‘waiter’ still seems to imply a man and not a woman."

Scotch drinker accuses Charleston area bars of conspiring against her clan at happy hour The right Scotch could be an ideal beverage for an oyster roast, but the majority of Lowcountry activities are more compatible with lighter spirits. Despite the region’s long history with rum, local bartenders report vodka still rules the cocktail scene. And when a situation calls for brown liquor, bourbon is the overwhelming choice, in part, because of its distinctly Southern identity.

She continues, "The fact is there are plenty of words in English…that seem to imply primarily men. Words such as ‘he’ and ‘man’ are supposed to mean both men and women, but they really don’t. If they did, then a sentence like ‘Anyone can ask for an abortion if he wants one’ would make good sense.”

Ultimately, "server" emerged as the accepted job title. That’s what The Post and Courier uses.

But is it the term preferred by all speakers of American English? Apparently not.

In the digital age, it’s almost impossible to search for the phrase “server” and restrict results to a restaurant context. (Then again, prior to the digital age, it would have been almost impossible to search, period.) But the invaluable English-corpora.org, a database containing billions of words published online and written into scripts, contains a few hints.

Over the last year, The New York Times has referenced “a server at an Italian restaurant." The Portland Press Herald has introduced readers to “a server in a Portland restaurant,” and Mother Jones noted a young man “was applying for a server position.” But even in media reports the word “waitress” was used five times as frequently.

“Waitress” remains a favorite on television shows, including "Girls" (“My waitress is allergic to soy”); "The Simpsons" (“My son doesn’t even know how to say thank you to a waitress?”) "Black-ish" (“Hey, look at that waitress”) and "NCIS New Orleans" (“You’re not a waitress. You’re a dealer.”)

So “waitress” isn’t quite a thing of the past, at least in popular culture. And while we’re on the topic, has anyone yet come up with a gender-neutral alternative to hostess?