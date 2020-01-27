Q: Any decent corned beef hash in Charleston/Mt. Pleasant/Islands?

A: Almost as soon as this question landed in my inbox, I received an unsolicited email from a reader who wrote to say that KISS Café on Johns Island “undersell(s) its corned beef hash by calling it that. They should call it corned beef breakfast. It is real corned beef soaked in brine for a long time before being served. It is delicious and very tender.”

Both of these messages arrived just after The Post and Courier switched up its employee email, so I can only assume our new system is magic. I look forward to running all future queries through my newly acquired crystal ball. In the meantime, it seemed prudent to investigate corned beef hash, just in case.

For the purposes of this column, I limited my search to restaurants that serve corned beef hash on a daily basis, since I’m guessing you want a hash on the same day you crave it.

And because you didn’t elaborate on what you meant by corned beef hash, I’m assuming you mean the stateside variety, as opposed to the mashed potato concoction that reigns in the United Kingdom. Even if we rule out boiling as an essential hash-making step, though, that doesn’t automatically produce hash consensus.

For instance, the hash served at KISS Café is as described: Scribbled with tangy grain mustard, thickened and smoothed by cream, the dish is European to its core. The corned beef is sliced into wine cork-sized hunks, and the skin-on potatoes would qualify as al dente. Overall, it’s reminiscent of the hearty platters prepared for St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s delicious, and a measure better than another favorite of our hash informant: Down the road at Sunrise Bistro, the oniony hash is slightly brightened by peppers, but brought down by grease (although that flaw might well become a perk in the event of a hangover).

Still, it doesn’t fit with at least my definition of hash.

A hash is a jumble, so I’m not persuaded by a dish in which each component is discrete. Additionally, while I’m sympathetic to eaters who won’t deign to eat hash from a can, the hash characteristics that Hormel embraced when it started promoting the classic leftovers reconfiguration are probably worth preserving. Namely, I like a diner-style crisp hash with finely diced meat.

So, for my money, the hash to have is the hash at Marina Variety Store. I know there are hash fans who swear by the corned beef hash at Page’s Okra Grill (Darius Rucker among them!), but I haven’t found anything to beat Marina’s shredded potatoes and salty cubes of corned beef, browned in a skillet and cloaked with an egg. It might not be the perfect pick for St. Patrick’s Day, but I’d stand by it 364 days out of the year.