Q: For Christmas, would there be any restaurant serving goose with oyster stuffing?

A: As someone who doesn’t celebrate Christmas, I grew up thinking that everyone who observed the holiday ate goose and plum pudding on Dec. 25. (But I also assumed the majority of children my age lived in orphanages, which is the problem with learning about the world from Charles Dickens.)

Goose is available at many supermarkets around this time of year, fat as its Old World kin who traditionally spent harvest season feasting on errant grains of wheat and barley. If you decide to buy one of those birds, Jacques Pepin suggests steaming the dark meat before roasting to create a confit effect.

For restaurant-bound revelers, though, there is no easy hack to a Christmas goose dinner. A quick scan of menus posted to OpenTable, which tends to do a good job of rounding up with restaurants with holiday hours, shows ham, prime rib and crab legs are far more common entrée choices.

Circa 1886, which since 1985 has hosted a Yuletide meal including a short carriage trip, has previously served goose, but this year is offering shrimp-and-grits and beef tenderloin. (And in any case, the special event is long sold-out.) Greg Norman Australian Grille in Myrtle Beach has also put goose on its menus for Christmases past, but appears to have recently switched to ginger-glazed duck breast.

Fortunately, Bistro Toulouse in Mt. Pleasant has your goose needs covered. It’s not served with oyster dressing, but you can order poached local shrimp to start. The $49 three-course menu, which also features lobster bisque and chocolate candy cane soufflé, will be available on Christmas Eve from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

“The goose has been very popular, because a lot of people come in and they’re like, ‘I’ve never had goose,’ ” owner Candice Mahala says of the annual special. “Some details of the menu change every year, but the goose has always been on there.”

Mahala describes the dish as “a roasted goose with some traditional bread pudding and a little bit of cranberry and cherry.”

In addition to the prix-fixe price, which doesn’t include tax and tip, Bistro Toulouse is offering an optional $6 foie gras supplement and $19 wine pairing. To make a reservation, call 843-216-3434 or go to the restaurant’s page on OpenTable. Merry Christmas!