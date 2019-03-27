Q: Is it possible to find a Maryland-style jumbo lump crab cake in the area? All of the ones I have had are just a little puddle of mush.
A: Since I’ve never lived on or near the Chesapeake Bay, I wanted to make doubly-sure I knew what you meant when you said “Maryland style.” But everywhere I looked provided a bunch of superlatives instead of a precise description. In the shellfish realm, Maryland-style apparently means something like “phenomenal.”
I found Maryland crab cakes made with mayonnaise and mustard, Maryland crab cakes bound with eggs and Saltines, Maryland crab cakes stretched with backfin meat, and Maryland crab cakes seasoned with Worcestershire sauce. The common denominator, though, is the picked lump crab you mention. Many places around here serve what amounts to a taut puck of fried deviled crab stuffing.
As award-winning chef and Eastern North Carolina native Bill Smith wrote in his cookbook, “Crabs & Oysters,” “there are probably as many recipes for deviled crabs as there are cooks that make them.” For our purposes, their standard features are the bedeviling pepper (Smith’s recipe calls for green peppers and Tabasco sauce), onions or scallions, celery, and a bit of butter. And you want none of that.
Michelle Weaver of Charleston Grill is locally acknowledged as the deaconess of crab cakes made with stark white lump meat. Weaver has often been quoted as saying the cake, which has been permanently fastened to the restaurant’s menu by guests’ glee and expectations, is held together by hope (along with one egg white and half a cup of mayonnaise). The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau has posted her recipe at charlestoncvb.com/blog/crab-cake-recipe.
Another excellent crab cake that meets your criteria is served at Grill 225, where two cakes constitute a $49 dinner entree. But the luxury of the dish is commensurate with its price. Unbroken pieces of meat from colossal blue crabs, which outrank jumbos in size, are broiled just until they’re crisped on the fringes. Then the pile is shrouded with lobster cream sauce and served alongside a rousing pineapple relish.
I don’t know if the same is served in Maryland, but it’s a good reason to eat in Charleston.