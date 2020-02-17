Charleston resident celebrating birthday on Mardi Gras wants fete with beads and king cake

Q: My birthday is on Mardi Gras this year, so I want to go out and get beads and eat king cake, instead of having to put together my own party. Where can I go on Feb. 25 to celebrate?

A: Other than Louisiana? Early Charleston had its share of French Catholics but never developed a Mardi Gras party culture to rival what overtakes the Gulf Coast at this time of year. Personally, I think it’s nice when regions have their own peculiar traditions, but if it’s cake and beads you want for your birthday, then I’m all in favor of you having both.

The trouble is Charleston generally doesn’t wait until Tuesday to indulge in Mardi Gras bacchanalia. Most of the drinking done in the name of the holiday is scheduled for this Saturday, such as the Mardi Gras Bar Crawl sponsored by Blue Steel Promotions, a local events outfit.

Blue Steel is gamely trying to pick up where Folly Beach left off: After 11 years of throwing the Folly Gras Festival, organizers last year called off the party following a series of “unfortunate incidents,” which resulted in 27 arrests.

“This is sure to be the new 2020 Folly Gras!” Blue Steel promises on its ticket page for the Crawl, which begins at The Brick at 1 p.m. Other participating venues include Republic and Deco.

I feel safe in saying there will be beads there, but it’s unclear if anyone will slice up a king cake for the occasion: The only consumables mentioned on the website are vodka and Bud Light. That said, if you can delay your cake craving, Brown’s Court Bakery is again offering king cakes by special order, so I suppose you could hang on to your beads and enjoy your king cake at home on Tuesday to mark the holiday.

Also on Saturday, The Royal American is hosting its ninth annual Mardi Gras party at 8 p.m., and LoLa in Park Circle is putting on a daytime block party with a crawfish boil and solo blues guitarist.

And, fortunately for your birthday ambitions, LoLa (the name is short for Lowcountry Louisiana Seafood Kitchen) plans to be back at it Tuesday with more music, more crawfish and a king cake. Hope you get the baby!