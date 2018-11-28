Q: My friend and I are going out touring around Charleston and we want to take boxed lunches with us. Does anyone here sell them?
A: If you had a few dozen friends lined up for your outing, this wouldn’t come close to a conundrum. Countless caterers around the Charleston area offer boxed lunches for team meetings and the like. But many of the most respected providers impose order minimums. Hamby, for example, requires six orders if you want a black-eyed hummus wrap, iced tea and brownie packaged up for easy carting. (And if you want Hamby to deliver the boxes, you’ll need to put together at least a $300 order.)
But if you’re not picky and can wait until 10 a.m. to pick up lunch, Hamby sells single boxes out of its market at 925 St. Andrews Blvd. For around $9, depending on exactly what’s in the box, you get a sandwich, potato chips and pickled carrots, bundled with plastic ware, salt and pepper. The weekday service is available until 3 p.m.. Daily specials include chicken salad, shrimp salad and turkey breast. To learn more, call 843-571-3103.
Another option is to assemble your own boxed lunch at a market with an active sandwich counter. Downtown, you could easily find drinks, chips and a cookie to complement whatever sandwich you desire at Caviar & Bananas, Mercantile or Ted’s Butcherblock. And I bet they’d be happy to send you away with disposable utensils. Enjoy your outing.