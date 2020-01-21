Q: How would you go about selecting a new stovetop, oven and refrigerator? We are building a home in Greenville and we have an allowance for kitchen appliances. So cost is not the principal consideration, but I never like that feeling of paying money and not getting good value.
I've gotten the salesmanship, but I don't know how to get informed, independent opinions. Consumer Reports doesn't do these high-end appliances and most people only use one so really can't compare. Are there knowledgeable independent consultants?
A: I am certain there are culinary professionals who would happily take your money in exchange for a detailed PowerPoint outlining all of your many options, but “knowledgeable” is the operative word here. There are very few people who have extensive experience cooking on a variety of the latest models, particularly in situations that could be classified as comparable.
So what’s a home builder to do? On the advice of David Thompson, a Charleston architect who handles both residential and restaurant projects, including FIG, Butcher & Bee and Mercantile & Mash, I put your question to Al Williams. Williams is the manager of Signature Appliances in West Ashley, and according to Thompson, “incredibly knowledgeable.”
“I understand completely,” Williams said, ticking off the problems with the various approaches to information-gathering in this case.
For instance, “you could check online,” he says. “But it’s going to be kind of difficult to find an unbiased opinion on the internet, because nobody is going to post: ‘It’s Tuesday, and my refrigerator is working perfectly great.’”
On the other end of the contentment spectrum, he warns that service providers have a completely different perspective than the average home cook. “Someone is going to say, ‘Whirlpool is wonderful, it’s easy to service. I work on them all the time.’ That’s not necessarily a good thing.”
Alternately, a service provider might badmouth a brand that he or she isn’t certified to fix. Still, Williams advises not discounting servicers completely. A service provider should be able to provide the number of service calls associated with a particular model, which might help guide your search.
Williams says the best approach is to cook on as many high-end appliances as possible. Although only a fraction of the 117 brands at Signature Appliances are “live,” he suggests taking a trip to Charlotte to visit the showroom for Sub-Zero and Wolf. If your travels take you to Florida or Washington, D.C., Miele has showrooms in both places.
“If someone wants to test a Frigidaire cooktop, it’s hard to (do so) anywhere in the Southeast,” Williams admits. But the more time you spend with appliances, the better you should be able to articulate exactly what you’re seeking, since “when a client comes in, we find out whatever he might have a desire for.”
You’ll be cooking with gas (or on an induction range, if you prefer) in no time.