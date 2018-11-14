Q: Maybe it’s because our family contains early risers, or perhaps because typical brunch offerings seem to be devoid of bright colors, but for our Sunday midday meal we prefer lunch, not brunch. We used to call this “dinner.”
We can accommodate this apparent peculiarity just fine at home but when we want to go out for this meal, particularly for a special occasion, we have difficulty finding a finer restaurant menu offering anything except brunch fare. Do you have any suggestions for where to find an excellent Sunday lunch/dinner around the noon hour in Charleston or Mount Pleasant?
A: When I think of Sunday dinner, I think first of fried chicken. But the vast majority of Southern-style restaurants around here either close for the Lord's Day (in traditional fashion) or chase tourist dollars with eggs and sausage gravy.
But there are at least two fried chicken specialists that serve the same lunch menu every day of the week: Leon's Oyster Shop and Middleton Place, which would be a lovely backdrop for a family get-together. The only caveat is you have to pay the museum admission fee, unless you have a membership card. (Leon's sister restaurant, Little Jack's Tavern, also doesn't mess with brunch on Sundays, should you prefer steak).
Another option is to take a European approach. Barsa scares up an avocado toast for the bloody Mary crowd, but also serves its full menu from open to close on Sundays, which means your family could enjoy pans of paella in peace, with nary a grits bowl in sight. And while many of the area’s better Italian restaurants sit out Sunday service, Le Farfalle has created a “Sunday Supper” menu.
Available from noon to 8:30 p.m., the lineup features family-style portions of lamb chops, veal marsala, branzino and pastas. Plus, sides such as broccoli rabe and shishito peppers should satisfy your desire for colors other than beige on the table (although if you’re willing to budge on that last point, Le Farfalle’s stewed chickpeas and linguine with clam sauce are both sound choices at any hour).
By the way, you’re not the only brunch detractor. People passionate about the meal’s wrongness have written think pieces for First We Feast (“even at the best restaurants, brunch is an afterthought … people must have their cheesy, eggy, hangover slop”), the New York Times (“it has become a twice-weekly symbol of our culture’s increasing desire to reject adulthood”) and Bon Appetit (“The waiters are hung over, and the chef is just biding time 'till he can concentrate on dinner service.”) Perhaps it’s something to discuss over “dinner.”