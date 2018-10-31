Q: Do you know the best liquor store to buy bourbon whiskey?
A: There are places where the answer to this question is way more fun: If we lived in a bigger city in an alcohol-friendly state, I could probably point you to an out-of-the-way liquor boutique where the selection reflects the owner’s idiosyncrasies and uncanny foresight.
Here, though, it’s hard to do better than Bottles Beverage Superstore in Mount Pleasant. That’s because when you’re shopping for something as expensive as bourbon, high volume works in your favor: Only a store as big as Bottles is likely to take a chance on stocking a label that 99 percent of its customers won’t recognize, let alone request by name. Smaller shops either stick to the same bourbons that sit behind most American bars (think Maker’s, Bulleit and Woodford Reserve) or charge eye-popping prices to make up for the time that an interesting bottle is bound to spend on the shelf.
Bottles has a little more leeway. And it has an employee who can help guide your bourbon decisions, which isn’t always a straightforward process during the current bourbon shortage. With demand outpacing many of the big distilleries’ projections, bourbon makers are scrambling to come up with enough liquor to satisfy their fans. Buffalo Trace earlier this year announced it intended to redesign its facility and build new warehouses “rather than ... compromis(e) taste or quality by diluting proof, or bottling barrels before they fully matured.” Clearly, the implication was that other distilleries were engaging in those very hijinks.
Travis Hartong, an occasional guest on The Post and Courier’s food-and-drink podcast, knows which bourbons are doing right by their reputations. If you’re a serious shopper, don’t hesitate to ask for his input (and make sure to congratulate him: according to Hartong’s Instagram feed, he recently scored his first hole-in-one on the disc golf course.)