Food and fellowship hurting during pandemic, Charleston religious groups say

Food and fellowship go hand-in-hand for religious organizations, from church potlucks to holidays that revolve around feasting and fasting.

Without a way to gather together in person during the pandemic, both vital manifestations of community within Charleston area houses of worship have suffered.

"Every time we meet, we eat," the Rev. Cecilia Armstrong of St. James Presbyterian Church said in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Charleston Interreligious Council. "That's just what we do. And since we can't meet, we can't eat. I've actually lost weight because of that."

For the Charleston Interreligious Council's fifth annual Food and Faith event, a reverend, rabbi and imam gathered virtually to discuss the tribulations the pandemic has presented to their congregations. Among those tribulations have been adapting to new, distanced rituals and ceremonies, from religious holidays to weddings and funerals.

From Communion to Passover to Eid al-Fitr, food usually enjoyed together has been consumed alone in singular family units.

For St. James, Communion cups have been dropped off at doorsteps on the first Sunday of each month, filled with whatever drink congregants have on hand and joined with whatever bread they can scrounge from their cabinets.

"Ritualistically, we take the bread as the body, wine as the blood … but we're not in community to sit with each other and have that meal. So we bless whatever is on hand so it becomes symbolic," Armstrong offered.

According to Rabbi Evan Ravski of Synagogue Emmanu-El, every life cycle event in Judaism — from circumcision to bat or bar mitzvahs to weddings to funerals — include food.

"Just about everything we do involves a shared meal in some way," Ravski said. "It's one of the things we're commanded to do. Food brings joy, and food brings comfort, as well."

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Seder, a ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover, typically involves gathering with other families in the synagogue and enjoying a traditional meal with specific foods. Last year and this year, due to the pandemic, the ritual was and will be held in individual households.

"The most difficult thing to find last year was a lamb shank bone because all of a sudden every Jewish family needed one," said Ravski. "Which is a reminder to start thinking about a shank bone now for this year's Passover."

Imam Shamu Shamudeen, former imam of the Central Mosque of Charleston, said there are about 20 words in Arabic that mean "meal." It's an important aspect of fellowship within the faith, and the feasting involved with Islamic holiday Ramadan has posed the biggest problem during COVID-19.

"We continued to fast individually during COVID but couldn't pray our nightly prayers together … or break fast together after Ramadan," Shamudeen said. "It was a tremendous loss, not the food, but the camaraderie. It's about shaking someone's hand, being there with someone. We need that human touch, that human connection. That's been one of the greatest losses."

Typically, the Charleston Interreligious Council presents an in-person opportunity for people of different faiths in the Charleston area to convene, learn from each other and eat food together. The online Zoom call was another reminder of how the pandemic has separated people.

Resilience was still a key topic of the evening, however.

"Human beings are very resourceful," said Armstrong. "They always bounce back."