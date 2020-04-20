Follow your own Spirited Brunch route, supplemented by takeout from Charleston restaurants

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Jews have observed Passover and Christians have celebrated Easter; Muslims are readying for the start of Ramadan later this week. And in most cases, they’ve found ways to uphold the culinary dimensions of their important holidays, with iftars, Easter dinners and Seders taking place via video conference.

In other words, while religious followers this year have had to adjust their traditions to comply with public health measures, neither food nor faith has been shelved for the duration of the pandemic. To the contrary, many people ordered to stay home have found much-needed comfort in one or the other or both.

So it hardly seemed appropriate to do away with the fourth annual edition of Spirited Brunch, a self-guided snack tour of downtown Charleston’s prayerful spaces, jointly sponsored by The Post and Courier and the College of Charleston.

Under current guidelines, it’s impossible to gather in church courtyards for tea sandwiches or share fruit with strangers at the Charleston Ba’hai Community. But we’ve come up with what we think is a workable alternative for our times.

The Spirited Brunch was originally scheduled for this Sunday. Now, though, since the houses of worship are closed, the Brunch path can be followed at any time of your choosing, so long as you maintain appropriate social distance from fellow pedestrians.

Included below is a description of each congregation along the route. In many cases, the description is followed by a short reading supplied in response to a call for a text “which has brought solace to your faith community during this time of upheaval and uncertainty.”

Since the houses of worship won’t be able to provide representative snacks this year, we’ve included a selection of recipes for foods that would have been served during the Spirited Brunch. Additionally, we’ve paired each stop with a nearby takeout suggestion, should you want to support Charleston’s hard-hit restaurant community as you stroll downtown streets.

Finally, all of the site information here is also available in the form of a handy online map, optimized for mobile phones: bit.ly/spiritedbrunch2020.

Stay healthy. We’ll see you for the fifth annual Spirited Brunch on Apr. 25, 2021.

The sites

Calvary Episcopal Church

106 Line St.

Organized in 1847 as the city's first Episcopal congregation for enslaved and free black worshipers, Calvary was housed in a stuccoed brick church acclaimed as "a bit of old Rome," for nearly a century. It was forced to move when the Charleston Housing Authority wanted the land beneath the building for a housing project for white people. Throughout its history, Calvary has emphasized education, once running the only kindergarten on the peninsula for African-American children.

“God is saying to you today / The pain will end / The tears will stop / The doors will open / A season of miracles and / Blessings are on the horizon.”

Where to eat: The Daily, 652 King St., is offering an extensive range of grocery items, but its kitchen and coffee counter remain open; if you’re flagging at this point of the tour, consider a cold brew and chocolate-chip cookie. (843-619-0151; Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Central Mosque of Charleston

1082 King St.

The Central Mosque of Charleston is the largest mosque in the tri-county area. The mosque had planned to serve dates traditionally used to break the daily fast during Ramadan, as well as basbousa, a syrup-soaked semolina cake popular with members originally from the Middle East.

Where to eat: It’s a slight hike to Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Dr., but it’s worth the extra steps to experience the restaurant’s legendary pickled shrimp, which made a triumphant return from retirement following the suspension of dine-in service statewide. (843-727-1145; Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Charleston Baha'i Community

2 Desportes Court

The nation's first Baha'i museum was opened in 2003 by the Baha'i Spiritual Assembly, the local branch of an almost 200-year-old faith that stresses the oneness of mankind and the oneness of world religions. The community had planned to serve a diverse selection of fruit as a nod to a quote from the faith's founder, Baha'u'llah: "Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch.”

“O Thou the Merciful One! O my Lord! Make Thy protection my armor, Thy preservation my shield, humbleness before the door of Thy oneness my guard, and Thy custody and defense my fortress and my abode. Preserve me from the suggestions of self and desire, and guard me from every sickness, trial, difficulty and ordeal” – excerpted from a prayer revealed by ʻAbdu'l-Bahá

Where to eat: Another choice destination for coffee, Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, 4 Vanderhorst St., may have the single best menu item for roaming Spirited Brunchers intent on stressing the “brunch” portion of the event: The Mega-Mosa, served in a plastic to-go cup. (843-853-7186; Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Charleston Tibetan Society

12 Parkwood Ave.

Founded in 1994 with the goals of advancing world peace, supporting Tibetan refugees and drawing attention to Tibet, the Charleston Tibetan Society regularly offers courses in Buddhist thought and meditation. In keeping with its commitment to Tibetan culture and belief in peaceful friendship, the society typically serves chai tea and ginger cookies.

Where to eat: Should you get an early start on your Spirited Brunch, it’s hard to beat the breakfast tacos at Semilla, 218 President St., which has conscripted its commissary kitchen for takeout purposes. All of the tacos are based around fried local eggs; with the addition of black beans and rice, they magically become burritos. (843-718-3175, Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Circular Congregational Church

150 Meeting St.

Charles Towne's English Congregationalists, Scottish Presbyterians and French Huguenots, better known as dissenters, in the early 1680s co-founded the congregation that would later be known as Circular. Affiliated with the United Church of Christ, Circular had planned to serve homemade frozen strawberry jam, basil lemonade and asparagus with lemon and goat cheese from the church's cookbook. "All of those items reflect our environmental commitment to food that is local," an organizer explained.

Where to eat: A mere global pandemic couldn’t dim Charleston’s desire for poke from 167 Raw, 193 King St.; the newly relocated restaurant has done a steady business in summery seafood favorites since the mandated shift to takeout. (843-579-4997, Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.)

First Church of Christ, Scientist

137 Moultrie St.

Charleston's First Church of Christ, Scientist, observed its centennial in 2016. A branch of The Mother Church in Boston, the congregation yearly dishes out ice cream for the Spirited Brunch as a symbol of fellowship and hospitality. "Christian Scientists don't use food as part of our services, (but) ice cream is often used by our members for celebrations," Sarah Hyatt said, in part because Christian Scientists don't drink alcohol.

“These two words in Scripture suggest the sweetest similes to be found in any language — rock and feathers…How blessed it is to think of you as ‘beneath the shadow of a great rock in a weary land,’ safe in His strength, building on His foundation, and covered from the devourer by divine protection and affection. Always bear in mind that His presence, power, and peace meet all human needs and reflect all bliss.” – from Mary Baker Eddy’s writings on Psalms 91:1-4.

Where to eat: If the notion of wellness sounds appealing, Huriyali, 401 Huger St., is stocked with the ingredients that have lately grouped beneath the health foods banner, including acai, flax seed, almond butter, raw honey and kale. But the shop also sells smoothies sweetened with strawberries, coconut water and raw cacao. (843-207-4436; Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

French Huguenot Church

136 Church St.

French Huguenots have had a presence in Charleston since 1680, but the local group's favorite snack has a considerably shorter history. As member Vickie Guerry explains, Ozark pudding didn't acquire the name "Huguenot Torte" until 1942, when the pastry was rechristened in honor of a tavern kitty-corner from the church.

“Gracious Lord: We do not know what tomorrow may bring, yet we do not fear for our confidence is in you whose ways are good and whose heart is kind / Because we believe you are the God of comfort, we seek your peace / Because we believe you are the God of wisdom, we seek your guidance / Because we believe you are the God of love, we seek your presence.”

Where to eat: Should you plan on heading home after this Spirited Brunch stop, and should your home be outfitted with a fondue pot, Gaulart & Maliclet Fast and French, 98 Broad St., is selling DIY kits for fans of cheese and chocolate. Wieldier options include a selection of soups and the restaurant’s popular hot dog, seated on a toasted baguette smeared with Dijon mustard. (843-577-9797; Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Grace Church Cathedral

98 Wentworth St.

Founded in 1846, Grace Church Cathedral in 2015 was designated as the cathedral of The Episcopal Church in South Carolina diocese. In honor of its annual tearoom, Grace always serves tea sandwiches, sweets and iced tea.

Where to eat: One of the many local restaurants family-sizing its offerings in light of current conditions, Café Framboise, 159 Market St., is now serving a $42 quiche big enough to feed a dozen people. Along the Spirited Brunch trail, though, a personal Nutella crepe might make more sense. (843-414-7241; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

30 Race St.

South Carolina's first Greek Orthodox church opened in 1911; it annually hosts the city's oldest festival. "Our culture is part and parcel of our faith and heritage," an organizer says.

“…Oh Lord who loves mankind deliver us from the impending threat of the coronavirus. Send your angel to watch over us and protect us. Grant health and recovery to those suffering from this virus. Guide the hands of physicians, and preserve those who are healthy that we may continue to serve You in peace and glorify Your most honorable and majestic Name, of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, now and forever and to the ages of ages.” – Prayer by Grace Bishop Alexis (Trader) of Bethesda

Where to eat: Take advantage of your Race Street interlude to schedule a pickup at Graft Wine Shop, 700 King St., which is offering an array of bottle collections. Or if you’re seeking something to stash in your tote bag, check out the 3-liter of Jacques Florent Sauvignon Blanc; the beach volleyball game pictured on the canister will likely put you in the mood for a bag of Graft’s house potato chips too. (843-718-3359)

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim

90 Hasell St.

First founded in 1749, KKBE is now the longest-running Reform Jewish congregation in the country. Its scheduled Spirited Brunch contribution was rugelach and babka.

“…O God, when doubt troubles us / when anxiety makes us tremble, / when pain clouds the mind, / we look inward for the answer to our prayers. / There may we find You, / and there find courage, insight and endurance. / And let our worship bring us closer to one another, / that all Israel, and all who seek You, / may find new strength for Your service.” — Mishkan T’filah: A Reform Siddur

Where to eat: Nutritionists may not be keen on it, but there’s no other health-related reason to forgo dropping by Off Track Ice Cream, 6 Beaufain St., so you can supplement your stroll with a cone. In fact, mental health professionals might even endorse a scoop of Sea Salt Caramel, or one of the shop’s newest offerings, vegan pina colada. (843-203-6997; Monday-Friday, 2 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Mt. Zion AME Church

5 Glebe St.

The first black-owned brick church in Charleston, Mt. Zion was founded in 1882 by AME followers who felt Mother Emanuel was overcrowded with its 5,000 members. For the Spirited Brunch, Mt. generally prepares a traditional New Year's Day spread of hoppin' John, greens, cornbread and golden fried chicken.

Where to eat: You could pick up just about any coffee-based beverage at Second State Coffee, 70.5 Beaufain St., but the pro move is to buy a bag of locally roasted beans while you’re in the neighborhood. (843-793-4402; Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

St. Johannes Lutheran Church

48 Hasell St.

When St. Matthews moved to King Street in 1878, a group of members decided to return to the church's original location, built in 1841, and conduct services in German; St. Johannes stuck to German until 1910.

“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” -- Isaiah 41:10

Where to eat: One of the hallmarks of the Spirited Brunch in normal times is an enormous amount of food: Tourgoers report feeling full by their third or fourth stop. For those looking to replicate that sensation, 5 Church, 32B N. Market St., can help: Its takeout menu includes charcuterie, a New York strip and two different burgers. (843-937-8666; Tuesday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.)

St. John's Lutheran Church

5 Clifford St.

St. John's Lutheran traces its history to 1742, when the man who forged the American denomination of Lutheran churches stopped by Charleston for a two-day visit. Its current home was completed in 1817.

Where to eat: The sandwich parade at Queen Street Grocery, 133 Queen St., didn’t stop when restaurants were restricted to take-out service. The shop has continued to roll out specials in addition to its lineup of favorites, including a pulled pork banh mi. (843-723-4121, Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

16 Thomas St.

Organized on Easter Day 1865 by free black Episcopalians who had nowhere to worship, St. Mark's now has a diverse membership. But in honor of its founders, and its members who are descended from them, St. Mark's Spirited Brunch standard is okra pilau and collard greens.

Where to eat: Charlie’s Grocery, 1 Jasper St., doesn’t list its exceptional falafel on its pickup page, but it has most other sandwich needs covered. Or if cold cuts aren’t your style, Charlie’s has a $1.69 chili dog available. (843-853-0351, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.)

St. Mary of the Annunciation

95 Hasell St.

Considered the mother church of Catholicism in the Carolinas and Georgia, St. Mary's was established in 1789, when the city's small number of Roman Catholics feared they'd court discrimination by identifying themselves.

Where to eat: Even though it’s keeping evening hours exclusively, Le Farfalle, 15 Beaufain St., has made room on its dinner menu for daytime items, including a burger topped with porcini aioli and served with curly fries. (843-212-0920; Monday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church

405 King St.

St. Matthews Lutheran Church is no longer known as St. Matthew's German Evangelical Lutheran Church, but the church remains true to the heritage of the Charlestonians who founded the congregation in 1840. It would have served German wafers and German chocolate cookies, some of them made in an old-fashioned press.

“Do not be afraid. / You are not alone. / God walks with us in the wilderness. / Wilderness does not last forever.”

Where to eat: When The Indigo Road shut down its restaurants, the chef and general manager at each property were allowed to decide on a takeout strategy. At O-Ku, 463 King St., that means edamame, chicken teriyaki and sushi rolls most weekends. (843-737-0112, Friday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.)

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

624 Rutledge Ave.

St. Paul recently celebrated its 130th anniversary with the motto, "We're still standing." The predominantly African American congregation is serving shrimp and grits for the Spirited Brunch because the dish has deep roots in the Lowcountry, which applies to St. Paul's.

“The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” – Revelation 22:21

Where to eat: At the tail end of a Spirited Brunch exploration, a take-and-bake calzone from Renzo, 384 Huger St., could qualify as the perfect souvenir. Otherwise, a margherita pizza makes for an ideal snack or light midpoint meal. (843-952-7864, Tuesday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.)

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

67 Anson St.

Distinguished as the first Episcopal church in the U.S. to neither sell nor rent its pews, the 197-year-old St. Stephen's moved into its current building after the Great Fire of 1835.

“This is another day, O Lord. I know not what it will bring forth, but make me ready, Lord, for whatever it may be. If I am to stand up, help me to stand bravely. If I am to sit still, help me to sit quietly. If I am to lie low, help me to do it patiently. And if I am to do nothing, let me do it gallantly. Make these words more than words and give me the Spirit of Jesus. Amen.” -- from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer

Where to eat: Saffron Restaurant & Bakery, 333 East Bay St., is so sweet on its supportive customers that it’s tossing in a free dessert with every take-out order priced at $25 or more. As for savories, the café is offering its complete lineup of salads, soups, sandwiches and Mediterranean plates. (843-722-5588; Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.)

The Unitarian Church in Charleston

4 Archdale St.

The second-oldest church on the peninsula, The Unitarian Church in Charleston is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations. Because the Unitarian faith has no religiously significant foods, the congregation for Spirited Brunch serves Thomas Jefferson's deviled eggs and Abigail Adams' apple pan dowdy; both presidential families practiced Unitarianism.

“When despair for the world grows in me / and I wake in the night at the least sound / in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be, / I go and lie down where the wood drake / rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds. / I come into the peace of wild things / who do not tax their lives with forethought / of grief. I come into the presence of still water. / And I feel above me the day-blind stars / waiting with their light. For a time / I rest in the grace of the world and am free.” – “The Peace of Wild Things" from The Selected Poems of Wendell Berry

Where to eat: A day spent walking calls out for a picnic, and Bistro a Vin, 40 Archdale St., has the provisions for one with a French accent. Its mix-and-match cheese and charcuterie platters come in three sizes, so you can get a single serving of manchego for $7 or brie, comte, mimolette, garlic sausage and duck pate for $29. (843-414-7241; Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

BEYOND THE PENINSULA

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

2115 US 17, Mount Pleasant

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has a worldwide presence, with more than 16 million members. Those living here had planned to serve Salt Lake City temple-shaped chocolates and mini dinner rolls with homemade strawberry preserves and honey. Bread represents the body of Jesus; honey symbolizes the industriousness of bees.

Where to eat: Nick Ruhotina, chef-owner of Mezzo European Cuisine, 1150 Hungryneck Blvd., responded to the current crisis by leaning into what he knows: Schnitzel. His takeout menu features half a dozen versions of the classic pork preparation. (843-535-9565; Monday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

Hindu Temple of Charleston

1740 Jervey Ave.

The Hindu Temple just last year joined the Spirited Brunch, but as Randhir S. Makkar notes, "We are the oldest religion in the world." The Hindu Temple of Charleston moved into its West Ashley home in 2010.

Where to eat: In a rare example of a takeout restaurant closest to a participating house of worship serving something like the congregation would have plated for Spirited Brunch, Taste of India, 1280 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., offers seven different biryanis. (843-556-4444; Monday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo

3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

The four-year-old Nuevo Comienzo started as a Bible study group in the home of pastors' Israel and Valerie Ortiz, and has since grown into a "multicultural and multi-generational congregation that worships the Lord with the sounds, colors and customs" of the seven different countries represented by its members.

Where to eat: “It’s an honor to be open and able to provide takeout services during this global pandemic,” Nigel’s Good Food, 3760 Ashley Phosphate Rd., recently posted on Facebook. The popular restaurant has been serving comfort food unceasingly since dining rooms were closed, including its acclaimed Geechee wings. (843-552-0079, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

The Salvation Army Church of Charleston

2135 Ashley River Road

The Salvation Army's mission is "to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination," which during World War I it famously did with doughnuts. The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies delivered hot pastries to cold troops on the front lines. The church's local branch was prepared to serve cake doughnuts made according to the Lassies' recipe.

Where to eat: Food with restorative qualities is likely to strike a chord right now, which makes this an opportune time to sample the noodle soups at Riso Noodle House, 1890 Sam Rittenberg Rd. Although the menu at Riso is primarily Chinese, it also serves pho; laksa; ramen and kimchi noodle soup. (843-225-1698; Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Synagogue Emanu-El

5 Windsor Dr.

Now in its 73rd year, Synagogue Emanu-El was the first Conservative Jewish congregation in South Carolina: It identifies itself as "a community of caring."

Where to eat: The recently relocated Euro Foods Bakery Café, 1664 Old Town Rd., has temporarily suspended the café portion of its operation, but canny shoppers shouldn’t have any trouble assembling an excellent meal from its still-functioning grocery aisles and bakery shelves, which earlier this month showcased homemade poppy seed rolls. (843-571-1451, Monday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Victory Family Summerville

1246 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville

One of half a dozen South Carolina parishes of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Family belongs to a Pentecostal megachurch created in Lagos, Nigeria in 1952. In recognition of its ties to West Africa, where the RCCG is still headquartered, Victory had planned to serve jollof rice.

Where to eat: As its name implies, flatbreads are the specialty of Palmetto Flats, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd. But the restaurant has lately bounded into the suddenly relevant category of take-and-bake family meals, even offering breakfast trays for at-home prep. (843-419-6430, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.)