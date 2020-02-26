Fix chicken and cheese for company, then freeze what remains for a cozy late winter supper

When it is cold outside, it is time to get warm inside. My fantasy: A roaring fire in our fireplace, the thermometer outside registering enough cold to feel a nip in the air. Maybe even a light snow that disappears before dark.

Maybe a card table hastily draped with a tablecloth, ready for an intimate lunch or early supper with friends in a cozy setting, using ingredients from the pantry so no shopping is needed. The first taste would warm through and through, down to one’s toes.

My first impulse is chicken and dumplings, signaling warmth and comfort. A competing image is of cheese custard, so rich and satisfying it makes the eater sigh. And if the weather goes wishy-washy, and it’s neither hot nor cold: Parmesan-and-mushroom clafoutis, as enticing to the eye as pleasing to the tummy, easily assembled from dried mushrooms.

The French seem to be very good at this kind of informal gathering, perhaps due to centuries of old chateaus and homes where the chill creeps through cracks in the walls.

A trip to the Loire one year led to a chance encounter with a French friend of a friend. She impulsively asked us to come to her home in the village for a glass of wine and a bit to eat.

Her home was as erratically shaped as a gerrymandered South Carolina voting district. Rooms had been added on behind and to the side according to the need over the years, family mementos clustered on walls, with the living room area chock full of antiques and fabrics of varying eras.

We ate at a small table abutting a hall wall, just big enough for the three of us, with a quilt as the tablecloth. The meal lingers in my mind far more than any other meal from that trip. What was it? All I remember is the joy of being invited into her home; the coziness of the surroundings and the feeling of an equal embrace from the food, and melting goodness from a cheesy mushroom concoction.

Any of these recipes will be happy served with just a salad before or after. The variations added to the cheese soup will be good added to the cheese custard or the chicken soup.

Comforting Cheese Soup

A pale and creamy cheese soup can transform a rainy or cold day, adding a mellow warmth and richness. Add crusty bread or a piece of cornbread served with a salad, and all seems right with the world.

There are many natural variations in this recipe. It is dependent on the type of stock, wine, cream and cheese to begin with, but it is versatile that bacon, vegetables and other ingredients can be accommodated.

Heavy cream is best in this recipe as it adds a natural thickness and richness. Half-and-half is an acceptable substitute for home suppers. Milk should not be substituted as it will cause a watery thin soup — the very opposite of what one wants — and will separate.

Gruyère adds a bit more of a winey flavor, where cheddar takes center stage. Yellow cheddar may be used, but the color changes and is visually less pleasing.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

3-4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

5 cups chicken stock or broth, homemade or commercial, divided

1-1/2 cups heavy cream or half-and-half

Ground hot red pepper, to taste

1/4 cup dry white wine

1-1/2 cups grated Gruyere or white cheddar cheese

Salt

Freshly ground pepper, preferably white

Directions

Heat the butter in a heavy pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes; add the garlic, and cook briefly. Stir in the flour and stir over heat for a couple of minutes. Stir in the stock and cream, bring to a boil, and reduce the heat to a simmer.

Add ground red pepper judiciously to taste, wine and cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add additional stock, if needed, to achieve desired consistency.

This can be prepared 1 or 2 days ahead, cooled, refrigerated, and covered until needed. When ready to serve, reheat soup on stovetop and ladle hot soup into 6 bowls.

Variation: Bacon and Cheese Soup

Cook and crumble 6 slices bacon. Chop a few tablespoons of green onions or chives. Add both to each bowl at serving time, making a totally different soup.

Variation: Cheese and Greens Soup

Add 1 cup slivered baby spinach or turnip greens to each bowl before adding the hot soup, giving the soup more dimension, as well as adding a vegetable.

Variation: Cheese and Broccoli Soup

Finely chop half a head of broccoli, both flower and stem. Add pieces to the soup for the last few minutes of cooking or upon reheating.

Cheese Custards

These rich custards are delicious alone or can be sauced. A little goes a long way. For an elegant luncheon, the perfect accompaniment is a green salad followed by a light fruit dessert.

The correct seasoning with salt and pepper is important; to taste a dish made with eggs before cooking, heat 1/3 cup of the mixture in a small pan on the stovetop or in a small dish in the microwave.

Ingredients

3/4 cup heavy cream, half-and-half or milk

3 large eggs

1-1/4 cups grated Gruyère cheese

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Cut 12 discs of waxed or parchment paper to size of the custard cups. Butter 6 custard cups, line each with a buttered disc of waxed or parchment paper and set aside. The remaining discs will top the custard.

Lightly mix cream or milk and eggs in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in the grated cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Boil water.

Spread a kitchen tea towel in the bottom of a baking pan to prevent over-baking. Arrange the custard cups or soufflé dishes on top of the towel. Ladle or pour custard mixture evenly into the cups. Place discs of buttered waxed paper over each mixture to prevent skins from forming.

Add boiling water to pan until it reaches halfway up the sides of the molds and carefully move to the oven. Bake until the centers of the custards are set and a knife comes out clean, approximately 30 to 40 minutes; avoid boiling the custards. Remove from the water and set aside.

When ready to serve, remove the top waxed paper disc and serve in the dish, or run a knife around the sides of the dish, put a plate upside down on top of the custard cup, invert, and carefully remove the cup and bottom paper disc. Either way, custard can be rewarmed in a 250 degree oven, if necessary.

Variation: Add finely chopped herbs to the cheese mixture or sprinkle with herbs

Mushroom and Parmesan Clafoutis

I totally credit Pat Wells with this idea from her lovely book "My Master Recipes." She used dried morels, an expensive mushroom variety. I have also used several kinds of dried mushrooms, including shitakes, chanterelles and other full-flavored ones. I had to chop the ones for this photograph as they had crumbled, but I suggest you keep them sliced rather than chopped.

Clafoutis is a thick French batter that usually is sweet and poured over seedless or stone fruit, such as cherries, grapes, plums, peaches or pears. This is a savory version. Don’t skimp on the Parmesan. Use the best you can afford.

Serve with a green salad.

Ingredients

6 ounces dried mushrooms, such as shitakes, chanterelles or morels

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, oregano or chopped rosemary

Salt

Freshly grated pepper

Butter

Directions

Butter a 10-by-6 rectangular or 8-inch square baking dish. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Boil water.

Put the mushrooms in a colander and run under cold water to rid of grit. Transfer them to a bowl and add 1 cup of boiling water. (This liquid can be strained through cheesecloth and used for another recipe.) Let mushrooms plump, about 30 minutes.

Carefully move mushrooms to a clean colander, using hands or slotted spoon, and rinse again. If larger than a thimble, slice.

Meanwhile fork-whisk the whole eggs and yolks until mixed. Add the heavy cream and mix again. Add 1/4 cup of the Parmesan and half of the herbs to the cream mixture.

Place mushrooms in the prepared baking dish, cover with cream mixture and season with salt and freshly grated pepper. Top with the remaining cheese and herbs. Put in the center rack of the preheated oven and bake 25-35 minutes until lightly set and golden. Serve hot or at room temperature. This can be made ahead and reheated.

Chicken and Pepper Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings is the ultimate belly warmer for hungry souls. Everything may be cooked ahead except the dumplings, which should be prepared when the chicken is ready to be reheated and served. See the variations below for herb dumplings and precooked chicken.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, about 3 to 4 pounds

5 cups chicken stock or broth, homemade or commercial

1 hot pepper, whole

1 large carrot, chopped

1 large onion, quartered

1 cup milk

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For dumplings:

1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour, preferably soft wheat, such as White Lily or Martha White

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup shortening

1/2 cup milk

Directions

Place the chicken in a large Dutch oven. Add the chicken stock and vegetables, cover, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the chicken is tender, 1-1/2 hours. Remove the chicken, hot pepper, carrot, and onion from the pot, and discard the vegetables. Skim the fat off the broth and boil down until tasty.

Once the chicken has cooled, discard the skin and bones, and tear the meat into bite-size slivers. Return the chicken to the broth and set aside while making the dumplings. (If using precooked chicken, add to four cups of stock.) The dish may be done ahead to this point, refrigerated or frozen, and reheated later with the milk and dumplings added.

Fifteen minutes before serving, add the milk and bring to a boil. Taste for seasoning, add salt and pepper as desired, and then quickly add the dumplings.

To make the dumplings, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Cut in the shortening with two forks or pastry blender until it resembles coarse meal. Add the milk, making very soft dough. Drop the dumplings, one teaspoonful at a time, into the boiling chicken broth. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. The dumplings will swell and break up a bit. Serve hot from the pot.

Variation: Use finely chopped herbs such as parsley, thyme or oregano in place of 3/4 of the ground pepper in the dumplings.

Variation: Add vegetables such as sliced spinach or turnip greens; sautéed mushrooms or chopped broccoli to the serving bowls before adding the hot soup.