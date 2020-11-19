Everything bagel seasoning is reminder of pre-pandemic luxuries, Charleston area chef says

In an era where we can’t have much of anything we once did, one seasoning lets us have all of something.

Everything seasoning — an indulgent mix of poppy seeds, toasted sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion and flaked salt — is a flavor-packed mixture that adds complexity and crunch with every sprinkle. The salt amps up the garlic and onion, while the seeds add texture.

It's a favorite topping for bagels and a kitchen staple for those who toss a pinch in every dish. But why stop at a pinch when you can coat an entire chicken wing in the stuff?

For one Charleston chef, a healthy dose means a seamless layer of the seasoning on top of an already spiced, sauced, smoked and fried jumbo wing waiting underneath.

Anthony DiBernardo, pitmaster at Swig & Swine, is an everything bagel fanatic. He has one every morning, though he's switched from the full-size grocery store rolls to the mini version of the same in the name of healthy eating. For him, the seasoning is a comfort food, much like wings.

The combination is excessive and satisfyingly messy, he says of the instant gratification hit.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

"I love the salt-forward flavor punch," DiBernardo says.

DiBernardo concocted the recipe for his everything bagel chicken wings while coping with the onset of the pandemic in April.

The jumbo wings are varnished with a hearty mix of brown sugar, chili powder, salt, pepper, cayenne and granulated onion and garlic and then smoked over oak chips for two hours. They're fried until crispy and tossed in Alabama white sauce, made from mayonnaise, lemon zest, horseradish, celery salt, white vinegar, salt and pepper.

Then comes the generous pour of everything seasoning.

Not just reserved for barbecue platters, the spice also makes it onto a seafood dish on The Grocery's menu. There, smoked mackerel is paired with crispy potatoes, horseradish, trout roe, dill and everything seasoning for a different take on indulgence.

And for dessert? Continue the seedy trend with a green tea glaze donut with sesame brittle at Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts. Live a little.